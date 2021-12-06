Her Boyfriend Is Very Wealthy, Yet He’s Completely Living With Her For Free While She Foots The Bills And Now She’s Struggling Financially

A 22-year-old woman is in a relationship with a 25-year-old man, and her boyfriend basically just moved right into her place without them really talking it over first.

This all came about because her boyfriend’s lease was coming to an end, and he was then spending several months extensively traveling.

She thought it would be a good idea to let him stay at her place on a temporary basis, so they really didn’t talk about this all a lot before he showed up on her doorstep.

The original plan was that he was going to be at work traveling from Monday through Friday and living with her on Saturday and Sunday.

“This sounded like a great plan so that he could save money, and we spend most weekends together already,” she explained.

“Well, it has turned into him staying with me 2-3 weeks out of the months due to some unforeseen events. Like he has to have a surgery so I took care of him while he was recovering.”

“This has now been going on for 4 months. I love living with him, but it is causing me to struggle financially, which is causing me to stress and put strain on the relationship.”

“I pay for all expenses even though he makes SIGNIFICANTLY more than me. I make about 50k a year and he makes 400k+. I am paying all of the rent, utilities (which has increased), and groceries (which has increased).”

On top of being the one who foots all the bills, she does all of the cleaning and all of the cooking.

