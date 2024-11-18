There’s Some Spooky Lore Surrounding The Elusive Whippoorwill, And They’re Often Seen As Omens Of Death And Decline

Across the eastern United States and parts of Canada, the whippoorwill flies around deciduous forests, catching moths, beetles, and insects each night. Their beaks may be small, but they are skilled at snatching bugs mid-air.

Whippoorwills are a member of the nocturnal nightjar family. They are most active at dawn and dusk.

The bird’s name comes from their shrill, haunting call. There is some spooky lore surrounding the elusive species.

They appear in Indigenous, European, and American folklore as omens of death or misfortune. A whippoorwill singing outside of a home meant that someone would die soon.

The Mohegan tribe believed that magical forest dwellers could transform into whippoorwills to travel through the woods.

They also had the power to make themselves invisible. For the most part, they were benevolent nature spirits but could become dangerous if disrespected.

In addition, the Mohegan word for whippoorwill translated to “small boy.” In this tribe, young boys were associated with the transitional state between life and death, with the community also experiencing a high rate of child mortality.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, many writers, like Henry David Thoreau and Susan Fenimore Cooper, incorporated mentions of ill omens in nature into their work.

The best-known reference to whippoorwills is in H.P. Lovecraft’s novella The Dunwich Horror. The writer mentioned whippoorwills in his story nearly two dozen times.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.