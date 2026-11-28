Whether or not to have kids is one of those questions that can absolutely make or break a relationship, because it's not like you can compromise and get a part-time one to satisfy everyone involved.

Would you cancel a wedding at the eleventh hour rather than risk a marriage built on resentment over the topic of having kids?

This man is in a really tricky situation. He loves his fiancée because she's gorgeous, intelligent, caring, and kind. She makes him feel like a million dollars, but she also has her downsides.

She can second-guess him, act critical, and control what he does. She also doesn't exactly have boundaries with her family members.

He's been able to manage all of the things he doesn't like about his fiancée, but now an issue has come up that he thinks will force them to split up.

"We have been together for four years, and children have been a big point with us. When we first met, I wanted children; I was open to it," he explained.

"Then two years in, I decided I did not want them. For context, I am in [my] mid-40s, and she just turned 40. I told her this and said, 'If you want kids and have to leave me, then I will understand.' She decided to stay."

"Our wedding planning has been going well until recently. We spoke with a counselor, and wanting a kid came up again. She said there was a lot of pain in this, and she had thought about kids again. Later, after the session, she admitted that she had thought about [whether] she would break up with me to have a kid."

He felt blindsided and reminded her that their wedding is taking place in two weeks. They are seeing their therapist next week so they can chat about this once more.

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white dress

His plan is to get snipped, and that way, he can be childfree for life. He has compromised so much in his time spent with his fiancée, as he moved to two different places he doesn't like at all just for her, but this isn't something he can flex on at all.

He's left wondering if he's a jerk for potentially calling off his wedding this close to saying, "I do."

Well, it's cheaper and smarter to cancel the wedding as opposed to filing for divorce later on. They are incompatible, sadly. If one person wants kids but their partner doesn't, there's no choice but to break up.

What do you think?

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