Her Son’s Teacher Mocked Him For His Speech Impediment And Humiliated Him In Front Of The Whole Class

School is supposed to be a place where kids feel safe to learn and grow, but at times, it can also turn into a hostile environment for certain kids, especially those with disabilities.

TikToker Rebecca (@rothmanmamaof4) has a nine-year-old son who has a stuttering issue. He has had this speech impediment ever since he could talk.

One day, at school, the art teacher decided to mock him when he asked for a green crayon. He got stuck at the beginning of the word “green.”

The teacher proceeded to mock his stuttering and dismissed him by saying, “I don’t care” in front of the entire fourth-grade class. Her son was devastated and humiliated.

Rebecca documented the situation and did some digging online for statutes about harassing children with disabilities. She went to the principal, the county, and anywhere else she could think of that might help.

She believes she did the right thing because that art teacher had behaved unprofessionally and was not fit to be working with kids.

“It is one thing for a child to bully another child because they don’t know about life and stuttering. They can’t help it. But a teacher? You’re telling me a teacher had the audacity? She messed with the wrong one today… because I do not play about my kids, and I am going to make this her last day as a teacher,” concluded Rebecca.

In the comments section, several TikTok users praised Rebecca for standing up for her child. Some even shared the times when they were mocked by a teacher and how that made them feel.

“I have a special needs son, and I promise you did not overreact. These kids need more advocacy than typical kids because they cannot always do it for themselves. You sticking up for him will help him build confidence/courage to not ignore things like this in the future! Keep going—you’re doing great!” exclaimed one user.

“My son has apraxia of speech, and a teacher made my son read out loud, then asked the class if they could understand what he said. She laughed proudly. The class did not; they were shocked. I had five sixth-graders running to my van at the carpool line,” commented another.

“I had to ride in the car with my dad, who smoked cigarettes, and a teacher in high school asked me in front of everyone if I smoked cigarettes, and I said no. He said, ‘Well, you reek of it!’ I wanted to die. I was already really self-conscious,” wrote a third.

Have you ever had a teacher do something cruel to you or your child? It’s so wild and upsetting to me that anybody could go into education with less than the best of intentions.