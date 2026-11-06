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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Daniel (@honestlydaniel on TikTok) is sharing an interesting perspective on why men cheat with ugly women, and he's wondering if you've ever stopped to wonder about it, since it happens constantly.

Daniel said it's important to understand that pretty-looking women with morals just aren't generally going to go out of their way to hook up with married men who have families waiting for them at home.

"It's just not going to happen. They're going to have to be naturally ugly people, aren't they? Because any morally decent person would be, you know, they'd be respectful of his wife, they'd be respectful of his children, respectful of his girlfriend," Daniel explained in his video.

"...They have to be ugly on the inside to get with a guy in the first place. And it's not about, it's never about the man ever doing better."

For Daniel, the biggest misconception people have about unfaithful men is that they are driven by genuine desire or admiration for women they choose as their affair partners. In reality, he argues, it is driven by sheer emotional fragility.

"It's about the attention he gets. It's about boosting his little ego, making him feel like a man for a few days, 'cause he thinks he's lost his powers or something," Daniel emphasized.

Daniel underscored that cheating isn't ever about attraction for men; it's not about the affair partner being superior; it's about a man seeking attention and an ego boost.

Daniel concluded his video by bluntly summarizing the cycle: when a man seeks out an affair, he isn’t shopping at the top of the shelf. He is looking for whoever has standards low enough to tolerate him.

Daniel said it's absurd, and no good woman will accept a man who is married or in a committed relationship, which is why men have to go for women who are ugly on the outside as well as on the inside.

a woman sitting at a table in an outdoor cafe shine.graphics - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting at a table in an outdoor cafe

I think Daniel is right in saying that cheating is rarely a reflection of an irresistible connection. More often, it’s a desperate bid for an ego boost, carried out with whoever is willing to settle for scraps.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 06, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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