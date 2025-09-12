She Went On A Blind Vacation With A Guy Who Took Her Out To Dinner And Said He Wasn’t Poor So He Could Order Her More Food

shymar27 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In 2012, TikToker Kels (@whoelse561) went on a blind vacation to visit a guy who went to their college at the time. Her friends had set her up with him. He was incredibly smart and had gotten a perfect score on the SATs.

They video chatted with each other before meeting, so she felt comfortable enough to fly to Atlanta and stay with him for a weekend. She also had friends in Atlanta, so she had the option of staying with them if things went downhill.

At the airport, she excitedly looked around for him. She saw him approaching from a distance and was immediately crestfallen. He had seemed handsome in photos and during video chats, but she noticed that he had a receding hairline. He was only two years older than her, so she hadn’t been expecting that.

He came up to her, all excited and anxious. He greeted her with kisses, and then he led her to his car. They went to his place so she could get settled in first.

When he opened the refrigerator, she saw about nine bottles of the white wine she liked, even though she was only staying for a day or two.

When they went out to dinner, the conversation was really weird. She kept getting microaggressions from him, and they only became more apparent as the dinner progressed. She had ordered a steak, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. The server brought her a box for her leftovers.

After she walked away, he told Kels that he wasn’t poor and could order her another meal so she didn’t have to take leftovers home.

Apparently, he did not approve of leftovers. Then, they went to a bar and met up with some people from college. Kels asked a friend if she could stay with her for the night instead, but she said that she was going to her boyfriend’s.

So, Kels was forced to go back home with him. She told him that she would feel more comfortable sleeping on the couch.

However, he pitched a fit about her not wanting to snuggle with him, so she lay down with him. Every time she pulled away, he kept making comments about how she must not like him.

She did not know how to handle the situation at the time, so she spent the entire night being tightly spooned by him and barely got any sleep.

The next morning, she wasn’t feeling well. They went out for breakfast at a diner, when all of a sudden, she was hit by a wave of anxiety.

As she walked to the bathroom, she felt dizzy. She proceeded to pass out and woke up surrounded by waitresses, who called an ambulance for her. Overall, the whole blind date/vacation wasn’t much of a good time.