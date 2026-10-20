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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If someone seeks out a secret relationship while married, is there any chance they're still in love with their spouse? Or does an affair mean that love has died out?

This woman says she unexpectedly turned into her married coworker's mistress, and it didn't exactly happen overnight; it was more of a slow burn.

It began with them teasing around at first. From there, it turned into meaningful conversations and shared experiences. She's in her late 20s and her coworker is in his late 30s, and he's married to his high school sweetheart.

After spending a lot of time working on projects together, they turned into far more than just friends or business associates.

"Work conversations became more personal and philosophical, and work errands transformed into him helping me in my own life too," she explained.

They went to happy hour one day, and her coworker confessed that he felt something for her. He revealed that he was not feeling intellectually stimulated by his wife, and that he was extremely attracted to her instead.

He added that he always wanted to kiss her, and after a couple of drinks, well, they slept together that night. When they were done, he went back home to his wife.

"I feel disgusted but also conflicted. What we had genuinely felt like a connection. I am single, but we both knew nothing could ever happen, but it did," she said.

"A part of me does not feel guilty because being with him feels like an escape from my own life, and he too said [that] when we are together, it feels like we are in our own world. He told me he loves his wife, and he hates to drag me into this. But it happened."

Elegant young woman posing among blooming pink roses in a summer garden. Romantic beauty portrait with long hair, stylish outfit and natural floral background, lifestyle concept.Vera - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman standing in front of roses

"I’m not sure what to do. And even more, I don't know why I do not feel remorse. I am still processing it, I guess, but I am shocked that I became what I hate, since my own dad cheated on my mom and divorced her."

She's left wondering if she's irrational for believing there's a genuine connection between her and her married coworker.

Well, she's delusional for thinking he might leave his wife for her. This is a dumpster fire, and she needs to quit while she's ahead. If he wanted her badly enough, he would have already divorced his wife.

She needs to admit that their hookup was wrong, and he probably just loves the thrill of chasing her while being married to someone else.

And why would she get herself involved in the same situation that hurt her own mom so deeply?

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to readPictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 20, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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