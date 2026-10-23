It's sad enough to find out that your spouse is cheating on you, but then uncovering the crazy amount of credit card debt they went into while straying from the marriage just adds insult to injury.

A woman named Lexx, who goes by @no_limit_lexx on TikTok, is opening up about what her cheating husband did to her, and she found out about his infidelity while eight months pregnant with his baby, no less.

Back when Lexx opened up this can of worms, she and her husband were struggling financially. Lexx had lost her job due to how frequently she was getting sick while pregnant, and it impacted her ability to work.

One day, Lexx was on TikTok when she came across these guys on a podcast discussing their foolproof way to figure out if your partner is cheating on you.

Their suggestion was to check Cash App, which is a mobile payment service that allows you to send or receive money from people.

Lexx did just that and came across eight and a half months of money her husband sent to other women. It turns out he was cheating on her with over 100 other girls and had gotten himself into more than $10,000 of credit card debt by sending women money for content.

"If you're ever in a situation like that where your man is cheating on a scale that is so large, please leave the first time," Lexx explained in her video.

"I forgave that man for that situation, moved to another state with him, just for him to keep doing it and not only keep doing it, do it more frequently, and in person, with people."

"He went behind my back and went on a date with another service member [who] was supposedly married at the time. I literally went on base trying to fight her."

zolotareva_elina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting in a field at sunset

Lexx said that her husband's cheating drained her physically and emotionally. It made her feel incredibly self-conscious and bad about herself as well.

Lexx is sharing her story because she hopes that other women in a similar situation will not take their cheating husbands back at all.

Lexx encourages you to leave if this sounds like you. She insists cheating men won't change, but they will change you, and not for the better.

"100 though?? Where’d he find the time?" one person wondered in the comments section.

"My mother left and divorced my dad while pregnant with me. This was in the 60s. He had gotten his baby mama pregnant with their 2nd child. So I have a sibling 30 days younger than me. It drove my mother insane, but she always taught me to never stay after cheating. Leave the first time. And never marry a man [who] has a baby mama because they still sleep with each other," someone else shared.

"Same, he was on Hinge and Tinder. I was high-risk pregnant and hospitalized. Left [him] and even sent him my wedding invitation!!!" a third person exclaimed.

You can view Lexx's video on TikTok here.