Discovering proof of chronic infidelity can push anyone to their breaking point, but for one mother of three, the betrayal sparked an immediate, calculated campaign of financial retribution, and it's kind of brilliant.

This woman has been worried for months that her husband's been unfaithful and yesterday, she finally got evidence of her worst fears being true.

He's been super defensive over his phone, and when she used his device to search something on social media, he hovered over her while she looked.

Then, she spotted a text pop up on his phone from some woman calling him babe. She instantly confronted her husband, who claimed it was a spam text, but she didn't buy it.

They started fighting, he took his phone back, and when she got her hands on it later on, she found out that he has been speaking to loads of women online and paying some for photos.

Additionaly, he spent crazy amounts of money on these women. He even met up with a few of them while he claimed to be at work.

She kicked her husband out and made him go stay with his parents while she burned her wedding dress, marriage license, photos with him, and letters he wrote to her.

She and her husband have three kids and a very lavish lifestyle that she can't afford to keep up without his financial support.

"In my eyes, you only get married for two reasons: love or money. Both, if you are lucky. I don't feel love right now. So I want money," she explained.

elenakirey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in front of a glass window

"I transferred our joint savings into my personal account and wiped out the safe. Then he decided he wanted to talk. I told him to send $1,000 to talk."

"During our conversation, I let him know that for me to continue being his wife, he needs to pay weekly wife fees. Am I being [a jerk]? The way I see it, he could afford those women. And I feel like I'm worth more than them. So pay...up."

"It's definitely not manageable to go on like this. But when the divorce does happen, I'm going to have a...nice cushion fund."

While I think her punishment is clever, this marriage is totally over, and she should just talk to a lawyer and kick start the process of divorcing her awful husband.

Why drag this out?

What advice do you have for her?

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