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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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TikToker @seizycc was left wondering who on earth she married after her husband cheated on her with a teen girl and invited her over to their house while she was literally having brain surgery.

This is all information that only recently came to light for @seizycc. Her husband is 35, and his new girlfriend is only 19.

Her husband had an entire relationsihp with this girl, whom @seizycc says he was trying to exploit. Her husband booked hotel rooms and invited his new girlfriend to meet him there.

"[He] invited her to be at my hosue while I was having brain surgery. She apparently was FaceTiming with my kids...he was telling her we were separated the entire time and I was just living with him and that I was unfit to take care of the kids," @seizycc explained in her video.

Meanwhile, @seizycc took care of their children, held down a job, and did all of the cleaning in the house, even after she was told not to following her surgery.

Her husband didn't lift a finger, so @seizycc was forced to do all of the household chores while recovering, so it's truly wild that her husband not only cheated, but tried to paint her as a slacker to his girlfriend.

She clarified that she's not angry with the teen girl, as how was she supposed to know any better when she was being lied to? Ultimately, @seizycc feels like she doesn't know the man she married, and her life feels surreal.

She's not sure how she can trust her husband to be around their kids, considering he was comfortable lying about so many things.

"Imagine if men put half the energy that they put into cheating into their marriage. Disgusting. I’m so sorry...you deserve the world," one person commented on @seizycc's video.

Woman walking on the sand of the beach Antonioguillem - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a girl in a white dress on a beach

"This is scary because we literally have the same story. Minus the brain surgery, and instead of a teenager, it was a 45-year-old grandmother. He just loved using that separated but living together story, they just ate it up," someone else said.

"Men constantly disappoint me," a third person added.

"Wow, men are terrifying," a fourth person weighed in.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 23, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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