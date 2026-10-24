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Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
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One time, TikToker Tracy (@tracysysy) went on a first date with a guy. They met up at a casino for drinks. But when he arrived, he got himself some water because he didn't drink.

She told him that they could have gone out for coffee or done something else. He said that he wanted to see if she would accept a drink.

Then, he started asking her a bunch of weird questions. Her ability to conceive children came up at one point, which was a really odd thing to ask about on a first date.

Next, he began talking about how he didn't own a TV at all. He used to be a lawyer, but he quit his job.

The conversation took an even stranger turn. He mentioned that his church was looking for more people. That got Tracy wondering if he went on dates with women in an attempt to recruit them to his church.

He also studied her hair and was disappointed when he realized that she wasn't a real blonde. Eventually, he excused himself to use the restroom, and she took that as an opportunity to escape.

"So, he got up and went to the bathroom, and I left, and I never heard from him again," said Tracy. "I did block his phone number, but I don't think he even had any social media."

"He doesn't have a TV. He doesn't have anything. But I was like, that was probably one of the weirdest first dates ever. I've been on a lot of weird first dates, but I'm pretty sure that the man was just trying to recruit me to a cult."

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared similar dating stories that did not end well. It seems that no matter where women go, they will always encounter creepy men.

a woman with a glass of wine in a restaurant Olena_Molchanova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with a glass of wine in a restaurant

"I had a weird first date that was similar. I think the dude I went out with was Mormon, but it took a very dark turn. I'm glad my best friend decided to tag along," commented one user.

"Went out for ice cream for a first date (more of a predate). The next day, he was letting his son (10-12) text me (why?) and came to my job, found my car, and left flowers on it. Sir, that is creepy, not romantic," wrote another.

"I had a blind date that, within five minutes of meeting me, told me he was part of a nudist colony and that I would have to join and go with him the following weekend. I immediately left the restaurant and blocked his number," added a third.

"Trafficking women who are able to have children is more common than you may think," pointed out someone else.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

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