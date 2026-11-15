It's easy to assume that if cheating ever comes to light, the affair partner will at least have the decency to slink away in shame. But if they don't, should you get revenge and tell their unsuspecting spouse?

This woman recently figured out that her 45-year-old husband had an affair with a 42-year-old woman on and off for the decade that they've been friends.

Her husband and his mistress first began as friends at work, and she's met her on numerous occasions, because that's how close they were.

As soon as she uncovered the infidelity, her husband's mistress started acting like a total witch to her, and she's ready to do something about it.

"I texted her and asked if she’d come clean to her husband. We haven’t messaged since I sent that question. Her husband does not know," she explained.

"Do I tell him? The person with 100% blame in my life is my husband. Yeah, she’s also wrong for cheating on her husband of over a decade. But am I being messy if I tell the guy?"

"The cheating broke me; we have been together 24 years, but I don’t want to make choices in this emotional state that I may regret down the road. Please tell me what you’d do in this situation."

If she were this woman's husband, she would want to be clued in to the affair. However, since no two people are the same, that's what's making her doubt that saying something is the right thing.

Also, she's overwhelmed with emotions, and it's making it hard for her to trust her judgment.

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman standing outside her house in the fall

Yeah, well, I'm on team cheaters always deserve to be outed. She would be a jerk not to tell this woman's husband about the affair!

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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