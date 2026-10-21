If you figured out that your parents were literally stealing your disability checks for years while lying to your face and telling you there was no money, how would you feel?

This 20-year-old woman is a double amputee, and she lost one of her arms and one of her legs when she was an infant, so it wasn't that hard for her to adapt, as she never knew life to be different than that.

However, her disability causes a ton of problems for her to this day and impacts her ability to hold down a job. Right now, she's living at home with her mom, dad, and siblings.

She did spend four semesters living in a college dorm, but she had to drop out this year, as her grades and health were declining. While she was still enrolled in college, she supported herself with the money she saved in high school, along with financial aid.

"My parents did not help much (they bought my groceries twice maybe, visited about once a month, and helped me move in and move out), but I didn't really expect them to help me financially because I know they struggle a bit with money and I had enough resources on campus to take care of myself," she explained.

"When I flunked out, my family was not too happy to have me back. I no longer had a bedroom in their house, so I moved into a corner of my sister's room that is just big enough for my twin mattress and a small dresser."

"I store what I can on my bed and in/on the dresser, and the rest of my belongings are in storage. The house is not wheelchair accessible at all, so that has been in storage as well. It's definitely not ideal, but it could be worse, and I have a place to live."

She does appreciate not having to pay for bills, rent, or the majority of her food, but her family treats her like they hate having her at home. They scream at her on a daily basis for being humiliating, lazy, unemployed, and a disappointment.

They call her names and make cruel comments about her body. Her younger siblings call her selfish and say she's taking advantage of their mom and dad. They tell her to get a job and leave.

somemeans - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a city

"I struggle finding jobs that won't cause me to be in extreme pain every day from being on my feet too much, and most businesses in my area are not very wheelchair accessible, so that would not be an option in most cases," she added.

"I was able to find a part-time job in July, but I had to leave in September because it was too much on my body and my transportation was unreliable."

Several weeks into working her new job, she received a letter from the Social Security office informing her that her disability checks would decrease.

She never even knew she was receiving disability money. She questioned her parents about it years ago, and they said her dad's income was too high for her to qualify.

She brought the letter to her mom, who got mad and said she never lied about the money. Her mom twisted reality and insisted that she told her about the money.

Her mom stated that she will be holding onto the money until she moves into her own apartment, and then she will let her have access to the cash.

"I brought it up again a few days ago and offered to help with bills/groceries or pay rent if I needed to, but I want it switched to my account because I am struggling to find a job and move out," she said.

"I feel frustrated that I have so little control over my life, and this is just another thing added to that list. She just repeated that as long as they are supporting me, I will not see any of that money and refused to talk about it more."

"Am I overreacting for being upset about this and wanting to make it a bigger issue? Should I just let it go and keep the peace so I don't get kicked out? I can't just live here forever, crying myself to sleep every night and not being able to leave because I can't afford to."

She estimated how much money she should have gotten in disability since turning 18, and it's more than $30,000. So while she was living off ramen in college and having a tough time, her parents were stealing her money.

She feels let down and betrayed, especially since her siblings were sharing online about new iPhones, fancy Starbucks drinks, and going out to dinner, which most likely is where her money went.

"I can't stop thinking about everything that could have been different. I could have bought the new wheelchair that I need. I could have already moved out of this awful house," she concluded.

The first thing she should do is talk to someone at Social Security so she can remove her mom and dad from accessing her disability checks. That's her money, not theirs, and they're not entitled to it.

If she doesn't have her own bank account that her parents aren't on, she needs to get one and see if the money can be deposited directly into it.

Her parents definitely committed a crime, and she should talk to a lawyer if she wants to hold them accountable.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.