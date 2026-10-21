Do you think a married woman wearing makeup to an office where there are men makes it sound like she's doing something wrong? Or is this totally normal?

This 25-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband share a toddler, and recently she started her very first job in corporate America. She works as an engineer, and this is an enormous milestone for her.

Prior to this job, she and her husband worked in retail, and she didn't wear makeup then while she was at work. At the moment, her husband is a stay-at-home dad and cares for their daughter.

"I’m working to support our family financially while he completes his education. I’m also helping him pay off his debts and helping cover the costs of his education because I want us to build a better future together," she explained.

"The difficult part is that I’m making a lot of sacrifices to make this work. I have to leave my daughter at home while I go to work, which isn’t easy for me emotionally. Our toddler still wakes up multiple times throughout the night, so I’m often exhausted."

"Even then, I wake up in the morning and make breakfast for my husband and daughter before getting ready for work. I’m trying my best to fulfill my responsibilities at home while adjusting to my first professional job and supporting our family financially."

She wears makeup to work because she thinks she looks too tired without it on. It helps her feel presentable in the office, and aside from makeup, she wears her wedding ring and modest outfits.

She is deinitely not trying to look attractive to her male coworkers; she just wants to feel secure about herself while doing her job.

But this is causing a big problem with her husband, who is extremely upset with her for leaving the house with a full face of makeup on.

olenachukhil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with red lipstick and nails

"My husband believes wearing makeup around other men is unnecessary and wrong, and that he should be the only person who sees me wearing it. I’ve explained my perspective to him multiple times, but I don’t feel like he understands where I’m coming from," she added.

"There’s also some context that might be relevant. I was temporarily assigned to another worksite, where I was hit on multiple times by men. I told my husband about these incidents, and I sometimes wonder whether that contributed to his discomfort."

"He’s also reacted negatively in the past when he saw me fixing my hair before going out. What makes this situation harder is that I’m starting to feel resentful."

She's missing out on time with her daughter, working to support all of them, paying off her husband's debt, and helping him further his education.

She's doing all of this because she adores her husband and daughter, and she would like her husband to be a success in his own right.

She really can't deal with him treating her as if she's doing something wrong over something so trivial like makeup. She wishes her husband would appreciate her hard work instead of making her feel like she's not doing a good enough job.

She doesn't like that she's growing to resent her husband over this, and she's wondering how she can speak to him about her feelings without it turning into a fight.

Her husband is insane for saying it's disrespectful of her to wear makeup to her job. Like, how insecure can he get? The fact that he's not appreciating her and instead trying to make her feel bad over makeup is so wrong on so many levels.

Her husband is using her and is trying to control her on top of it. She should leave him. What good is he doing for her?

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

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