If you went through something pretty traumatizing and begged your partner to be with you through it all, but they decided to go to a casino instead, how would you feel?

Back in January, this 29-year-old woman started dating her boyfriend, who is a year younger than her. She's the first real girlfriend he has ever had.

Overall, she characterizes their relationship as wonderful. She thinks he's the first man who has genuinely loved her, and she's not new to the dating game. She's been engaged prior to him and had multiple serious relationships.

"He brought me flowers on the first date. Made me feel special with other holiday things. Opens doors for me. A true gentleman. I have thought I wanted to marry this man," she explained.

"Now here’s where the issues come to play. A couple [of] months ago, [he] and I were going through a rough patch. I felt like he just wasn’t there for me anymore. It got really bad, and we got into a big fight. He completely ignored me. So we broke up."

"I then found out I was pregnant. He ignored me for days on end while being on vacation in my hometown. Finally, we started talking again."

She terminated the pregnancy alone, as he was nowhere to be found. After they began speaking to one another, she said sorry for handling the baby that way, and they were able to move on.

The last few months have been incredible. They have taken international vacations; they're communicating flawlessly, and their dates are super exciting.

She's had no complaints.

bombardir7 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a green dress

But then she found out she was pregnant yet again. She instantly texted him requesting that he come to her place, but he refused to. The following morning, they were taking a mini road trip when she told him about the pregnancy.

"We contemplated keeping it but decided it wasn’t the time, so we agreed to terminate again. I went through the online stuff to get the pills, and I flew home to my family's house to do it there while visiting, in case anything went wrong, as my boyfriend has work," she added.

"Some time into the process, I was in agonizing pain. I have anemia and was bleeding terribly. I texted him and asked him to please fly down to me and help me (we have flight benefits so it would’ve been free)."

"He told me no and that he was going to the casino with his mom that weekend. The casino. He said he didn’t know what the right choice to make was. I was livid. I went crazy. I was in debilitating pain, and he was making plans to go run around and have fun while I was dealing with the consequences of both of our actions."

He didn't even say sorry to her and claimed to feel bad. When she flew back home, her boyfriend acted like he didn't care at all. He hasn't even attempted to see her in person.

She then learned that he and his mom are traveling to Pennsylvania so he can learn how to drive a train. So he's got bigger priorities than her.

In the very first fight she had with her boyfriend, she told him she was unhappy with how much time he spends with his mom instead of her.

He has since accused her of trying to drive a wedge between him and his mom, but that's not what she's trying to do. Her own mom is her best friend, so she gets being close to a parent. She just wants to matter more to her boyfriend.

"But instead of making plans with his girlfriend, he just ditches me to make plans with her. I’m at a loss [as] to what to do. Most of the time, his actions make it seem like he loves me, but sometimes it doesn’t," she continued.

"I don’t know what to do. I love him so much, but he’s been causing me so much pain. Do I leave him or try to work it out? Help."

I think Maya Angelou said it best: "When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time." Her boyfriend has shown her who he is in one of the most difficult moments, and let me say it, he's not a good man at all.

This is a taste of what the rest of her life will look like if she decides to stay with him, and I sincerely hope she doesn't. He just wants to have her around for a good time, but when she actually needs him, he's nowhere to be found.

Also, he's never going to make her a priority in his life. She needs to run, not walk away.

What advice do you have for her?

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