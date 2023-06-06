He Just Found Out That His Girlfriend’s Married Family Friend Is Paying For Her College Tuition In Exchange For Romantic Conversations, And His Girlfriend Does Have A Crush On Him

This 23-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him named Sarah, and they have been dating for the last 7 months.

He loves Sarah and envisions a future with her too. He’s positive that Sarah is the girl he’s going to propose to and marry one day.

Sadly, he just found something out about her that he thinks is disturbing.

Now, Sarah has a married family friend named Matt, who is in his mid or late 30s. Matt has a toddler with his wife, and he used to live next door to Sarah.

Matt still stays in touch with Sarah’s family and even changes the oil in all of their cars for free. Sarah has mentioned Matt to him and said he’s super kind and really does a lot for her family.

“She later told me that he was paying her to write emails for his business because his English wasn’t the best,” he explained.

“She was keeping this income secret, no one else in her family knew. I didn’t think anything of it, she’s just earning some extra cash.”

Not that long ago, Sarah brought up her Uncle Jack and the fact that she doesn’t get along with him.

When he asked her for more information, she said that her Uncle Jack wanted her to stay away from Matt because he was concerned Matt might take advantage of her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.