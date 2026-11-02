Do you believe in fate? Well, if you don't, this story from Jennifer (@jenniferpolly_hair on TikTok) might just change your mind. It was 16 years ago that Jennifer sadly lost her dad in a car crash, and it was six weeks after she gave birth to her son.

It was the worst day of Jennifer's life, understandably, and she says that nothing was the same after the loss of her dad.

A few nights ago, Jennifer went out on a date with a man whom she had gone on a first date with four years earlier, but she didn't remember that at all.

On their second first date, the man told her where his house is, and Jennifer thought it was weird that his address is around the location of her dad's car accident.

As they were chatting on their date, a look of shock came across this man's face. Jennifer asked him what was wrong, and he said he wasn't sure he should tell her. Jennifer insisted he tell her the truth, so he did.

"This guy called 911 for my dad. My dad...he was the first guy on the scene at my dad's car accident. Isn't that just like absolutely mind-blowing?" Jennifer wondered in her video.

"Poor guy couldn't work for a couple months. Just...like...unreal. Anyways, I just thought I'd share."

In the comments section, Jennifer added that she's hoping for a second date with this man, but unfortunately, he just lost his own dad two months ago and is still actively grieving, so he's not quite ready for a serious relationship. For now, she's being a friend to him while seeing if something more can happen.

"This happened to us sitting around a campfire one night. This guy started telling the story of rescuing this guy in a semi-accident. He had rescued my husband's dad, who passed at the hospital. Mind-blowing," one person commented on Jennifer's video.



rostyslav84 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman picking up sushi with chopsticks

"I was friends with someone, & found out years after I met her that I was one of the last people to talk to her mom before she died. My friend's stepdad worked with me & her mom called to ask if I could get her husband on the radio (he was a traveling salesman & this was before cell phones). She wanted to let him know she was in the ER & she was going into surgery. She passed away during the surgery. We were both freaked out about it, like we knew each other for so long & we had no idea we had that connection!" someone else exclaimed.

You can view the video on TikTok here.