Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 02, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

Do you believe in fate? Well, if you don't, this story from Jennifer (@jenniferpolly_hair on TikTok) might just change your mind. It was 16 years ago that Jennifer sadly lost her dad in a car crash, and it was six weeks after she gave birth to her son.

It was the worst day of Jennifer's life, understandably, and she says that nothing was the same after the loss of her dad.

A few nights ago, Jennifer went out on a date with a man whom she had gone on a first date with four years earlier, but she didn't remember that at all.

On their second first date, the man told her where his house is, and Jennifer thought it was weird that his address is around the location of her dad's car accident.

As they were chatting on their date, a look of shock came across this man's face. Jennifer asked him what was wrong, and he said he wasn't sure he should tell her. Jennifer insisted he tell her the truth, so he did.

"This guy called 911 for my dad. My dad...he was the first guy on the scene at my dad's car accident. Isn't that just like absolutely mind-blowing?" Jennifer wondered in her video.

"Poor guy couldn't work for a couple months. Just...like...unreal. Anyways, I just thought I'd share."

In the comments section, Jennifer added that she's hoping for a second date with this man, but unfortunately, he just lost his own dad two months ago and is still actively grieving, so he's not quite ready for a serious relationship. For now, she's being a friend to him while seeing if something more can happen.

"This happened to us sitting around a campfire one night. This guy started telling the story of rescuing this guy in a semi-accident. He had rescued my husband's dad, who passed at the hospital. Mind-blowing," one person commented on Jennifer's video.

a woman picking up sushi with chopsticks rostyslav84 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman picking up sushi with chopsticks

"I was friends with someone, & found out years after I met her that I was one of the last people to talk to her mom before she died. My friend's stepdad worked with me & her mom called to ask if I could get her husband on the radio (he was a traveling salesman & this was before cell phones). She wanted to let him know she was in the ER & she was going into surgery. She passed away during the surgery. We were both freaked out about it, like we knew each other for so long & we had no idea we had that connection!" someone else exclaimed.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 02, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

Do you think that if you go on a date with someone you are just getting to know, there should be an expectation of privacy, meaning they shouldn't put your face on the internet for strangers to see without your permission?

This 30-year-old man recently went on three dates with a 28-year-old

Keep Reading
Man and his beautiful pregnant wife in white dress are hugging and standing on the hill near the lake.
eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple holding the woman's pregnant belly

A Guy Took Her Out On A Date Despite Having A Pregnant Girlfriend At Home

By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026

One night, TikToker Lulu (@lulu.was.here) met a guy at a party. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking. He was very sweet, and they planned to meet up.

However, he did not show up at the agreed-upon time. She texted him, and he said that he was running late because he had to help

Keep Reading

One time, TikToker Tracy (@tracysysy) went on a first date with a guy. They met up at a casino for drinks. But when he arrived, he got himself some water because he didn't drink.

She told him that they could have gone out for coffee or done something else. He said that he wanted to see if

Keep Reading

A woman named Air (@heyitsair on TikTok) went on a first date so uncomfortable that I couldn't help but cringe as she kept piling on the details.

Now, Air met the man on a dating app, and they went on their first date to a brewery back in January. He ordered pretzel bites and proceeded to t

Keep Reading

If you went on a date with someone who said they were embarrassed to be with you over your body hair and then gave you an ultimatum, would you still want to see them?

Last weekend, this 26-year-old man went on a second date with a girl he thinks is gorgeous. This girl is everything he ever

Keep Reading

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick