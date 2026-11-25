Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and if the person you've been casually seeing since August suddenly wants to know "what we are," I'm sorry, but you might be in the middle of the November Theory.

The gist of it is that November is when relationships have no choice but to get serious, or somebody bails.

With the holidays quickly approaching, it's pretty impossible to avoid asking yourself if you should bring your partner home or whether your mom will even like them.

So it makes a lot of sense why the holiday season will either bring a couple closer or pull them apart. Also, it's peak cuffing season, and everyone hates being alone when it gets dark so early in the evenings, right?

Anyway, like all the good romcoms where someone brings a fake partner home for the holidays, not showing up single helps you dodge pitying looks.

But it also can work the other way, and you might actually rather go home alone than bring your partner to meet your loved ones, which means it's easier to put a stop to your relationship now instead of having to agonize over what holiday present you have to pick out for them or if you want them to be your New Year's kiss.

Oh, and if you're wondering if there's any data to back up the November Theory, there kind of is. A British data journalist named David McCandless and his colleague Lee Byron went through 10,000 Facebook statuses in 2010, looking for "breakup" and "broken up" and mapped out when they popped up during the year.

One of the two biggest spikes came about two weeks before Christmas. The other was spring break. Christmas Day was the least likely day for a breakup, and the period right after Valentine's Day fueled failed relationships.

If anything, November Theory is a good push to finally have the conversation you've been putting off. The end of the year is the best time to reflect and figure out what you want next.

Ilona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman sitting on a couch in front of a Christmas tree

And if the person you're romantically tied to doesn't fit into that, well, let them go and see what else is out there.