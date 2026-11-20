Two years ago, TikToker Lexie (@spicycokezero) went on her first and only official date, and it turned out to be not so great. So, she matched with a guy on a dating app, and they chatted for about a week before meeting up. They had decent banter, and she thought he was pretty cute.

They decided to go out to dinner in her town, which was about an hour away from him. She gave him two local restaurant options, but he ended up picking a chain restaurant.

On the day of the date, she drove to the restaurant and spotted him sitting in his car in the parking lot. She knew it was him because they had talked about how they both drove the same kind of car. Lexie had never been on a date before, so she didn't really know what to do at this point.

She texted him that she was there. He told her that he was on the phone with a friend. She sat awkwardly in her car for a moment, trying to figure out what to do next.

Then, she saw him get out of his car and speed-walk into the restaurant before she could even move a muscle. By the time she walked in, he was already seated, looking at a menu.

"He didn't really greet me or say anything," said Lexie. "He didn't stand up, give me a hug, handshake, or anything. I just kind of sat down...and then the conversation started, which was fine."

"He mostly talked about himself and his car, bragging about it. And I was like, I have the same car. A Nissan Altima is not the flex that you think it is."

When she brought up the fact that she had always wanted to dye her hair blonde, he just looked at her and told her that it would be a bad idea. He went back to talking about his car.

"I apparently said something stupid about cars," recalled Lexie. "I think I had confused something with the transmission or the engine that he was talking about. Then, he made the joke of maybe you actually should have gone blonde, and I had next to no self-respect at the time, so I just kind of laughed."

carles - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling and eating at a table outside

During the entire date, he was criticizing the chain restaurant they were at, even though he was the one who had picked the place. He ended up paying for the food, which was nice of him.

They sat and talked for a little while longer. She tried to signal to him that the date was over because the restaurant was closing down for the night, but he kept droning on and on for another 30 minutes.

As they walked out, she realized that he was the exact same height as her: 5'4." In his dating profile, he claimed to be 5'11." He walked her to her car, and they awkwardly parted ways.

Hours later, she texted him. She thanked him for the dinner and hasn't heard from him since. Clearly, the chemistry wasn't there. She deleted the dating app after that.

You can view the video on TikTok here.