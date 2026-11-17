Dating comes with plenty of gray areas, especially in those early weeks before anyone brings up the exclusivity talk. But if you were seeing a person who asked you to help them pick out an outfit for them to go on a date with someone else, how would you feel?

This 29-year-old man has been dating a 27-year-old girl for five weeks now, but they are not exclusive at the moment because that has yet to come up, which makes sense, as it's still early on in their relationship.

On Thursday, he received two photos this girl had taken of herself in the mirror, wondering which outfit he liked better for something happening on Friday.

He gave her his opinion of which one he thought was the best and asked her what it was they were going to do the next day as a joke, assuming she had a date in mind for them to go on.

"She goes, 'Oh, I'm getting drinks with someone I matched with,' followed by a laughing emoji. I genuinely didn't know how to respond," he explained.

"Look, I understand we're not exclusive, and she's free to date whoever she wants. I'm not upset about that part. But asking the guy you're currently dating to help you get dressed for another date is a level of casual I wasn't prepared for..."

"Would you actually bring this up, or just take it as a sign we're clearly looking at dating very differently?"

Wow, some girls will go to insane lengths just to make a man jealous, and that's unquestionably what she's trying to pull here.

There's no reason for her to throw it in his face that she made plans with someone else, and she's looking for him to be envious or hurt.

murika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a black dress

Also, I do wonder if this is her tactic to try to get him to completely commit to her and make their relationship official, so she can take herself off the market. Still, this is the worst way to go about achieving that.

If you like someone you're seeing, just say you don't want to date anyone else if that's how you feel. And if you need more time to figure it out, don't broadcast to them that you have other people pursuing you.

What advice do you have for him?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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