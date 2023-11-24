He’s Not Sure If It’s Lazy To Give His Girlfriend An Engagement Ring As A Christmas Present

This 30-year-old man has a girlfriend who is 34, and in October, he began making his girlfriend a custom engagement ring, since he’s planing on proposing to her quite soon.

He used the stones from his girlfriend’s late mom’s engagement ring to make the custom ring, and then he added a new center stone.

He also had the ring made with an insane amount of gold in a style his girlfriend really wanted, and the ring was not cheap at all to put together, but he’s not complaining because she’s worth it.

He figured it could be nice to propose to his girlfriend around Christmas time, but now he’s having some serious doubts about following through with his original plan.

“I was planning on doing it shortly after her birthday (a week before Christmas) so her birthday could remain her day,” he explained.

“I was thinking about giving it to her as a Christmas present because this year, she decided to buy me a few power tools for Christmas, and we bought them together so I could start using them (she has been a full-time student the last few years, and from a financial standpoint, we decided no gifts were best).”

“I don’t want to do it in front of her family during a Christmas celebration, but still, a few days prior.”

“I know the ring would be a good gift, as I know what it would mean to her, containing her mother’s stones and gold, but it also feels somewhat lazy to use as a Christmas gift.”

It’s easy to see why he’s feeling conflicted about all of this!

