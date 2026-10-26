How would you feel if you just got married and found out your spouse cheated on you before the wedding with someone you both met while on a date?

Two months ago, this 30-year-old woman married her husband, who is a decade older than her. She's been very careful about protecting her heart and turned down an engagement before her husband came into her life because she wanted to pick a husband wisely.

Her husband swept her off her feet and seemed like Mr. Perfect. He's always gone out of his way to meet her needs; he's affectionate, and he showers her with attention.

They dated for two years before her husband got down on one knee. Since he's so much older than she is, they discussed starting a family quickly.

"We had a beautiful wedding. I never wanted a big wedding and would have preferred eloping. A big wedding was important to him, so I respected that, and he spent $80k making sure every detail was right," she explained.

"He followed it up by buying me my dream car as a wedding gift. A few weeks before the wedding, we found out I’m pregnant. So yes- I am 20 weeks pregnant with my betrayer's child. This was very much a wanted pregnancy for both of us."

Just six weeks after getting married to her husband, a girl she used to consider a friend took screenshots of text messages between her and her husband.

She then sent them to her on Facebook Messenger, outing her husband as a cheater. Her husband has been sleeping with this girl, and he lied to her about being married and getting his wife pregnant.

He actually called her his ex, not his wife, when talking to his affair partner!

Petrov Denis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a red dress

"The real kicker...is he met this girl right in front of my face. We were on a date night at a local brewery 6 months before our wedding," she added.

"I was sitting at the bar and started talking with this girl. She said she was new to the area and was looking for friends. I really liked her, and I wanted to be her friend. I started hanging out with her regularly. I even invited her to the wedding."

"Along the way, I could tell that she started developing feelings for my husband (who was my fiancé at the time). I saw a message that she sent to him stating that she wanted to hang out with him alone, without me. When I talked about it with him, he acted as appalled as I felt. He called her in front of me and uninvited her to the wedding himself."

She promptly ended her friendship with this girl, and while she cried over it, her husband comforted her. While she thought this girl was out of their lives, her husband went behind her back and started a relationship with her.

Her husband told this girl that he called off the wedding and dumped her when that wasn't true at all. He found this all thrilling, which is why he cheated.

He confessed to his infidelity when she confronted him with the screenshots. He promised he broke things off with this other girl before she found out about the affair, which she has yet to investigate.

"He went through with getting me pregnant while he was doing this. He continued planning and paying for our wedding. I don’t understand how he could do this," she continued.

"I really don’t understand how he could do this to his unborn daughter. How can you look at me and profess your 'love' in front of everyone you know with tears in your eyes, knowing you’ve betrayed my trust on the deepest level?"

"I feel like he stopped caring about me along the way and decided to still use my body to bring his child into this world because that’s all he wanted from me."

She can't picture co-parenting with a man who could put her through all of this. She feels too humiliated to tell her friends and family.

She has an appointment with a lawyer planned so she can ask about annulling her marriage.

Well, she shouldn't be embarrassed, because this isn't her fault, and she needs to tell her loved ones so she can have a support system.

Her husband orchestrated a lavish wedding, got her pregnant, and comforted her over the loss of a friendship, all while actively sleeping with that same woman and telling her she was his dumped ex. That's as insane as it gets, and there's no way her family or friends will think she did anything wrong.

And an annulment is a good idea, along with speaking to a lawyer for advice. I hope she can heal and move on from all

What advice do you have for her?

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