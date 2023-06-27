She Was A Talented Pianist And Singer Who Took Over The New York City Jazz Nightclub Scene Before Becoming An Activist Who Vocally Fought Against Racial Prejudice

I always have admired women who had successful careers because of their talent but also used their platform to stand up for what they believe in.

Hazel Scott was one of those women. She was not only a talented jazz pianist and singer but an activist who vocally fought against racial prejudice.

Hazel was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1920. Her father was a scholar from England, and her mother was a classically trained pianist and saxophonist. Hazel was very talented from a young age and started learning to play the piano by ear when she was only three.

When Hazel’s parents separated in 1924, she moved to New York City with her mom and grandmother. She grew very close to her mom, who had a busy musical career and played in bands to support their family.

Because of the connections in the music industry, her mom had made, Hazel was given the opportunity to audition for the Juilliard School of Music at the age of eight. Professor Oscar Wagner was so amazed by her skillset at such a young age that he gave her a scholarship to instruct her.

As a teenager, Hazel began singing for jazz bands and performing in concerts. After gaining more attention for her talents, she made her Broadway debut in 1938 in the musical “Sing Out the News.” Then, Hazel became even more popular as she took over the NYC jazz nightclub scene and earned her spot as a wonderful headliner.

Hazel was best known for making her own jazzy renditions of classical music songs. She was also well known for her amazing ability to play two pianos simultaneously, which she showcased when she starred in the 1943 film, “The Heat’s On.”

Hazel appeared in several Broadway productions before she signed a contract with the film studio RKO and moved to Los Angeles. She most often appeared as herself in films and made her final one in 1945.

That same year, Hazel married US Congressman Adam Clayton Powell, and they had a son together.

