Lisa Leckie was 25, a mother of two boys who lived in a third-floor apartment on Southdale Road East in London, Ontario, with her common-law husband and their baby.

On the morning of March 24th, 2009, her partner came home from his night shift at around 7 a.m. and found her body in the living room.

Their eight-month-old son was in his crib, unharmed. An autopsy showed she died of asphyxiation. Police believe she was killed on the evening of March 23rd or in the early hours of March 24th. For an entire decade, police didn't say much else and remained tight-lipped about her case.

In March 2019, on the anniversary of her death, the London Police Service held a news conference and revealed something they'd held back: her killer had left a note behind.

Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman wouldn't say what it said, but he did describe how it was made. It was typed on an old "impact-style model" typewriter with a fabric ribbon, which he said would have been unusual even 10 years earlier.

"We're hoping that that will tweak members of the public who might cast their minds back to somebody who would've had a typewriter like this and may have had knowledge of Lisa," he explained.

Police say the note and other evidence strongly indicate it wasn't a random act and that Lisa was targeted by someone she knew. They've also never identified a man caught on surveillance video near the apartment building at 9:12 p.m. on March 23rd.

He's described as about 5'10" and roughly 200 pounds. Police first released the footage in June 2009 and put it out again in 2019, and still want to speak with him.

"While there are no charges yet, the investigation has progressed," Krygsman stated in 2019.

London Police - pictured above is Lisa

He added that in a decade, 80 officers had worked the case and more than 300 interviews had been conducted. Police say they believe people in the community have information that could shed light on Lisa's killer.

Lisa's oldest son, Sean, was eight when she died. He was 18 when he appeared in a video for the 2019 news conference, and he later told Global News that he can no longer remember her voice.

What he does remember are the monthly picnics in the park where he'd catch bugs, and that her goal was making her children happy.

"I want to know why someone would want to hurt my mother and everyone around her so badly," he said. He also added, "It tears a person apart. I know it's torn us [the family] apart, and we didn't even do anything wrong."

Lisa's loved ones are still hoping that someone will come forward, 17 years after her murder. Anyone with information can contact the London Police Major Crime Section at 519-661-5674, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

London Police - pictured above is the man caught on surveillance video that authorities want to speak to