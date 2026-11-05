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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you found out that your sibling was using your backyard to have cookouts for your family and secretly charging everyone to attend, what would you do?

This man's brother has been using his house every summer for the last three years to host family cookouts for their loved ones. The first time his brother asked if he could use his grill and backyard, he stated that he wanted to do something kind for their family, and he encouraged it.

"He shows up that morning with bags from the grocery store and takes over my grill around ten. He uses my coolers, my patio furniture, my outdoor speakers, the whole setup," he explained.

"I usually help with the tables and chairs before everyone gets there and then spend a good hour after they leave scrubbing down the grill and picking up the yard."

A month ago at a family dinner, his cousin mentioned that it's getting really expensive for everyone to pay $35 every time his brother hosts a cookout.

He had no idea that his brother was secretly charging their family, and his cousin showed him the Venmo request his brother had sent to her.

There it was, $35 per person. He then talked to a few of his other relatives who confirmed that his brother charged them for every cookout as well.

"Between two cookouts a year and about twenty adults paying $35 each for burgers and chicken and a few cases of beer, my brother is pulling in around $1,400 a year on maybe $220 worth of food and pocketing the rest," he added.

"He just texted the family group chat about doing a holiday cookout at my house next month, $35 a head again. What I want to do is reply right under his text and tell everyone it’s my house and my grill and my backyard, and nobody needs to pay my brother a single thing because I’ve been hosting for free."

people grilling in a backyard Valerii Apetroaiei - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is are people grilling in a backyard

"He’s pocketed the difference for three years while I’m the one out there cleaning up after, and I’m done being quiet about it."

He's left wondering if it would be wrong of him to call his brother out in the family group chat.

It's super messed up of his brother to be profiting off of the cookouts while he's left to clean up the mess. He absolutely should call his brother out and put a stop to this.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 05, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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