Before the French casino heiress Agnes Le Roux went missing, she was last seen with her lover, Maurice Agnelet. She was 29 years old when she disappeared in October 1977. Her body was never found. She was the heiress to the Palais de la Mediterranee Casino in Nice.

In May 1977, Agnes tried to withdraw her inheritance from the Palais de la Mediterranee Casino, but her mother wouldn't let her. She disappeared several months after being at the center of a hostile takeover scheme of her mother's casino.

Maurice Agnelet, a former lawyer, had seduced her and convinced her to vote against her mother at a board meeting in June 1977.

The casino was then sold to rival owner Dominique Fratoni. The money from the sale, three million francs, which would be worth the equivalent of about $3.8 million in today's money, went into a joint account in both Agnes and Maurice's names. Later, the money ended up with Maurice only.

When Agnes went missing in late October, just weeks after two attempts to take her own life, Maurice told his friends that she must have organized her own disappearance, running away with the money she had received from the casino sale.

Detectives searched her home and found a farewell note that read, "Sorry, I'm at the end of my road. I stop here. I want Maurice to look after everything."

Initially, Maurice was the main suspect in his mistress's murder. He told the police that he barely knew Agnes, but when they searched his home, they found a photocopy of the farewell note.

Despite this piece of evidence, he was acquitted when he was able to produce an alibi. Another mistress of his, Francoise Lausseure, had claimed he was with her in Switzerland at the time Agnes went missing. Later, she admitted that she had lied. As a result, the case was reopened.

In 2007, Maurice was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. But then, the European Court of Human Rights eventually overturned the verdict.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a bunch of money

In 2014, Maurice, who was 76 years old at the time, faced his third trial in the northwestern town of Rennes for the murder of Agnes Le Roux. His 45-year-old son, Guillaume Agnelet, stated that his mother had confided in him about his father killing the heiress.

Maurice had reportedly murdered Agnes in her sleep while they were on a camping trip in Italy. He dumped her body on the side of the road.

In the 1980s, he had also confessed to knowing where her body was located.

Even though he knew he would be split from his family forever, Guillaume testified to all this in court to avoid living the rest of his life in guilt and regret.

In court, Maurice acted shocked by his son's testimony and claimed that he was suffering from schizophrenia. Maurice has maintained his innocence through it all, denying any part in the disappearance of Agnes.

Afterward, Maurice's bail was revoked, and he was detained. In the end, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.