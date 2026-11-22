If your spouse brought up separating and then got angry at you when you made plans to move out and follow through with a break, how would you handle that?

This 29-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife are professionals who don't have kids, but his wife is on disability at the moment. She can function normally at home and should be back at her job before 2027 arrives.

Two weeks ago, he and his wife went on vacation, and after a blowout fight they had, his wife said she wanted a separation.

"This past year has been very difficult, and I'm emotionally exhausted as a partner. We both have issues that brought us here," he explained.

"I acknowledge my part, but I don't think it's the whole story, and she seems to feel the problems rest on me and that I'm the only one who needs to change."

"Our trust is low, our resentments are strong, and I honestly don't have the energy to rebuild on such a shaky foundation. About a week ago, we had a conversation and mutually agreed to separate."

Following that chat, he asked his wife when he should move out of their house, how long she wanted the separation to last, and what other ideas she had about making the separation a success.

He even put together a list of apartments he found with various dates he could move in. As soon as he brought this all up to his wife, she got mad at him.

She snapped that it was his choice and refused to go into the details, which is what he was hoping for. Since his wife wouldn't cooperate, he moved ahead with signing a three-month lease.

fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman with freckles

Next week, he will be leaving home to go live on his own in his new place.

"I can't shake the feeling that she may have asked for the separation to motivate me to change, rather than because she wants it to end the marriage," he continued.

"Additional clarification: My wife and I have been in couples counseling for the last 3 years. I have done individual therapy for 8 months, and my wife started individual therapy this week."

Well, I think his wife made a threat, not a request for a separation, because she was hoping she could bend him to her will. Too bad that backfired on her; she should have thought twice about that!

He should unquestionably move out next week as he planned and take the next three months to think about whether he does want to stay with his wife or not.

If she keeps acting angry, he needs to remind her this is what she wanted, and he's only going along with it.

What advice do you have for him?

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