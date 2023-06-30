She Was The First Native American Actress To Star In A Silent Film And Was A Pioneer For Women In Film Too

There are so many remarkable women who have made history in the film industry. One of them was Lilian St. Cyr, best known under her stage name, Red Wing.

She was the first Native American actress to star in a silent film and was a pioneer for women in film.

Lilian was born in 1884 on the Winnebago Reservation in Nebraska. She had many family members who were involved in the arts and had five siblings. Lilian attended boarding school at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania and graduated in 1902.

After graduating, Lilian met James Young Johnson, who changed his name to James Young Deer. They married in 1906 and began performing as a duo act in Wild West theatrical productions around New York and Philadelphia.

During this time, Lilian and James began catching the attention of film directors and getting jobs on film sets.

Lilian’s first professional film job was appearing in a short film, “The White Squaw,” made by The Kalem company in 1908. In 1909, Lilian and James were hired as technical consultants and extras for two D.W. Griffith films, “The Mended Lute” and “Indian Runner’s Romance.”

That same year, she received her famous stage name after playing the character of Red Wing in “Red Wing’s Gratitude.”

A major turning point in Lilian’s career was when she appeared in Cecil B. DeMille’s 1914 film, “The Squaw Man.” Lilian played a leading role, a woman from the Ute tribe who fell in love with an Englishman.

She received much praise and critical acclaim, making her role in this film a big and historical moment for Native American women in the entertainment industry.

