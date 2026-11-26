Jess (@jessnuremberg on TikTok) thought that she would meet Mr. Right, buy a house in suburbia, and fulfill her dream of being a mom.

But after she found herself single and childless in her 40s, she decided to use a donor to have a baby. At 42, she got pregnant and then welcomed her daughter Kaia into the world.

After joining a Facebook group, Jess learned that Kaia had 60 siblings, all from the same donor she used. Jess and Kaia have been meeting up with them, and a year ago, they took a trip to Disneyland. Some of Kaia's siblings have even traveled to visit them in California.

One family does live in Los Angeles, which is where Jess and Kaia live, but the rest of the kids (who are all under the age of six) are all over America.

"But I've met 15 total over the two years of having my kid, and yeah, there's 60 of them, but they're all within the same age, guys," Jess explained in her video.

"So they're all between the ages of zero, 'cause there's some new ones right now that are being born, to five years old. So our kids are literally all the same age, there's 60 of them."

"It is the wildest experience to think about you going to a restaurant and, like, every single person there being your brother and sister."

What I find so interesting is that there is no federal law in America that limits a donor to having a specific number of children, though the American Society for Reproductive Medicine believes that men should be restricted regarding donations in order to prevent half-siblings from accidentally entering romantic relationships.

"It has been suggested that in a population of 800,000, limiting a single donor to no more than 25 births would avoid any significant increased risk of inadvertent consanguineous conception," the American Society for Reproductive Medicine advised.

Victoria - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a girl at the beach

"This is crazy, I’m a solo mum with a 7-month-old, and in the UK a single donor can only donate to 10 families in the United Kingdom. I was fortunately the last person to have his [donation], and there are no more family slots available. He has 5 donor brothers and one donor sister that I know of," one woman commented on Jess's video.

"We chose a donor that was supposed to have a limited number of families. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Luckily, that we know of, there aren’t as many kids as you’re talking about," another woman added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.