Finding out that your spouse is genuinely attracted to you should be a confidence boost, right? Well, what if you figured out that your spouse only likes you because you're ugly in their eyes?

This 27-year-old woman met her 28-year-old husband right after the pandemic. She had a job as a bartender back then, and she was a bit on the heavier side. She's always been that way.

She had her hair colored and a pierced nose, so she was surprised when her husband took an interest in her, given his appearance.

"He was handsome, blond, tall, kind of fratty/country looking, I didn’t think he would be into me, but he got my socials," she explained.

"It was confusing because it seemed like he had everything and I was just this 21-year-old girl with no self-esteem. We got married 3 years ago and had a daughter two years ago."

Well, she sadly caught her husband posting online in a looksmaxxing forum about how back when he was in college, he used to slay hot college girls in sororities, but he didn't really care about them.

And then he launched into how he thinks she's ugly, and that's the only reason he pursued her in the first place.

"I don’t want to get too into what he said because it’s really painful to account [for], but he basically said he liked chubby-medium, ugly girls who look like they have low self-esteem...," she added.

"He got more into it, saying he thinks I look the best in my PJs with my gut showing, when I haven’t done makeup, etc. I don’t even know how to feel because I feel like I’ve been making a serious effort to look better throughout our marriage now."

T.Den_Team - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a grey coat

"I guess I’m glad he finds me attractive, but it really hurts seeing your husband say he does cause you’re ugly."

Um, wow, look at her husband putting her down to internet strangers in order to make himself look like a catch. I sincerely hope this was some kind of atrocious example of bro talk or something and not reflective of how her husband really feels about her.

Regardless, she should confront him and see what he's going to do to prove that he is actually attracted to her. There's also the possibility he admits this is true and genuinely how he feels, and if that happens, she should totally ask to separate.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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