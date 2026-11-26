14-year-old Brynlee Jo Stempa tragically passed away on October 2nd in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a German teen threatened and coerced her on Discord and convinced her to hang herself.

This international teen, who went by Kaz, is allegedly part of a dark web group called the Nefarious Manic Cult that is well-known for trying to get kids to hurt themselves and record it.

The Allen County Coroner's Office has since ruled Brylnee's death a homicide and that what happened was "directly orchestrated and compelled through severe psychological manipulation and extortion by an outside actor."

"Brynlee loved spending time with friends, playing volleyball, listening to music, and expressing her creativity with fun and imaginative makeup looks," Brynlee's family wrote in an obituary.

"She had a special love for her animals, especially her beloved cats. Brynlee could often be found cuddled up with them on the couch. She had her dad’s quick wit, sassy, and sarcastic sense of humor that could make anyone laugh."

"Her beautiful smile could light up a room. Brynlee will be remembered by her unique spirit, her unforgettable personality, and the joy she brought to those around her."

A GoFundMe was created in Brynlee's honor to help her family and get justice for her.

"Brynlee brought so much light into the lives of everyone who knew her. She was and is deeply loved, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled," the GoFundMe stated.

Her mom, Heather, noted that the money will be used to pay for hospital bills that their insurance won't cover, as well as legal fees in their pursuit of holding the German teen accountable for what he did to Brynlee.

Facebook - pictured above is Brynlee

"Apparently, in Germany, because he was only 17 at the time, the max he can get is 10 years; we may have to do some kind of petition to extradite him? I don't know, yet this is all so confusing and stressful. Rest assured, I will be letting everyone know what we can do," Heather wrote on a Facebook post.

You can view the GoFundMe created for Brynlee's family here.