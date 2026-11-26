After serving his country in the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, Dennis Wustenhoff came home to serve his community and joined the Suffolk County Police Department in New York.

He worked as an undercover narcotics officer and lived in North Patchogue on Long Island with his family. Despite the hectic hours that came along with his career, Dennis never made his kids feel like he wasn't there for them, and he adored being with his family.

Dennis showed up to the school events his kids had, and he made the time to create lasting memories with them. Dennis loved going to the beach or working in his yard, taking pride in his perfectly cut grass and neatly organized flowerbeds.

Dennis was well known in his neighborhood, where he took daily runs, chatting with the neighbors and making friends with everyone around him.

Dennis's daughter Melissa would hate for her dad to be remembered for how he tragically died and not how he lived, and yet 36 years later, Melissa is still trying to get him the justice he deserves.

It was February 15th, 1990, when Dennis hopped into the white Cadillac sitting in front of his house; the car he used for undercover work.

A hidden bomb had been placed under the seat, and as Dennis went to start his car, it exploded. One of the neighbors came running and pulled Dennis out of the car, who was still conscious.

Knowing that he most likely wouldn't survive his injuries, Dennis asked his neighbor to let his family know how much he loved them all. Three hours later, Dennis sadly passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital.

While it initially seemed that Dennis had been targeted due to his line of work, it also appeared that his murder could have been connected to an affair he was having with the wife of an officer from the Nassau County Police Department.

Facebook - pictured above is Dennis

"The only person of interest is a police officer from the neighboring county's police department...our mission is to keep our father's story/case alive/active," Melissa wrote in a Change.org petition.

"How does a murder of a highly decorated police officer, Vietnam veteran go unsolved? How does the main person of interest get to enjoy their life with his children, making memories? How do two Long Island, NY police departments let this go this long?"

In a Facebook group that Dennis's family created to help solve his case, many people remembered him as a wonderful person.

"Your dad was a great man. I was the garbage man for your family for over 10 years. He would always come out if he was home and talk with me. I loved his car (white El Dorado), and I always teased him to sell it to me. I was sick to my stomach when I heard the news, and seeing the black patch on the road to fill in the hole in the ground from the bomb makes me so angry that these [people] aren’t caught. Never give up, Melissa; your dad was a great guy," one person commented on a post.

"I remember your father. I remember he would run all over Patchogue. He was a great guy. I used to take care of the yard across the street from your house....I saw him almost every day. I loved the car he drove, and I told him one day I would love to get one. Still today that’s my favorite car, and every now and again I tend to look for one. I was so terribly sad to hear about all of this when it happened," someone else shared.

There is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and the FBI is currently helping to solve Dennis's case.

If you have any information related to the murder of Dennis Wustenhoff, please contact the Suffolk County Police Department at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

You can view the Change.org petition here.