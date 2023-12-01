He Found Out The Girl He’s Dating Stole His Debit Card And Racked Up Nearly $450 Ordering Takeout

For close to three months, this 25-year-old guy has been dating a 21-year-old girl. A month before he met her, the place where he was working informed him they were closing down for good, so he knew that meant he would lose his job.

As he began dating her, he mentioned he had to be careful with his money as he was going to eventually be unemployed.

A week or two before he got laid off (the exact day he lost his job was November 17th), he noticed that hundreds of dollars were being charged to his debit card from DoorDash.

The thing is, he exclusively uses Uber Eats to order takeout, and so he was quite confused as to why these charges were on his card.

“So I get on the phone with the bank and get all this refunded (almost $450 in DoorDash orders, crazy),” he explained.

“Now…last night she fell asleep with her phone unlocked. Typically I don’t care, I’ll plug it in and leave it. But she’s been wanting me to make things official, so I wanted to see what else she’s got going on.”

While he was searching through her phone, he came across a number for a credit or debit card, and it crossed his mind that perhaps she had actually stolen his card number.

His gut instinct was right, as he logged into her DoorDash app and found that all of the charges she had made there were connected to his debit card that he just had to close down.

He has no clue where she ordered the food to be delivered since it never went to his apartment, but that’s beside the point.

