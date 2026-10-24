Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

One night, TikToker Lulu (@lulu.was.here) met a guy at a party. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking. He was very sweet, and they planned to meet up.

However, he did not show up at the agreed-upon time. She texted him, and he said that he was running late because he had to help his sick mother.

He told her that he was going to grab something to eat with his mother. Afterward, they could go to the movies and hang out for the rest of the night. She went to her own mom's house to wait for him to pick her up.

When he finally showed up, he was 45 minutes late. He was wearing a wrinkly shirt covered in cat hair and jeans with paint splatters all over them.

He had told her that he was going to shower before he came, so she didn't understand why he was dressed that way.

She opened the door to his truck and found that it was covered in a layer of dirt and dust. There were CDs, papers, and mustard and ketchup packets in the passenger seat. She shoved them aside and climbed in the vehicle.

"We pull out, and he cannot drive," she said. "He is going around corners without slowing down. He is driving down my dirt road at 60 miles an hour, like you can't do that down my dirt road."

He nearly ran the stop sign at the end of the road. They drove to the next town over, which was only 10 to 15 minutes away. He was hungry, so he stopped at Taco Bell, even though he was supposed to have gotten dinner with his mom.

He went inside, and she thought he was just going to order his food and leave, but after about 15 to 20 minutes, she realized that he was eating inside. She immediately texted her friends to rescue her.

Man and his beautiful pregnant wife in white dress are hugging and standing on the hill near the lake. eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple holding the woman's pregnant belly

One of her friends, Jake, pulled up in his truck just as her date walked out of Taco Bell. She got out of the car to meet him. Jake said that her best friend had been in a car accident and was being rushed to the hospital, so they needed to get going right away.

"After getting home and telling my mom everything that had happened, [Jake and I] had a good laugh, and he still jokes with me about it today, about the time he saved me," said Lulu.

The Taco Bell guy continued messaging her. Eventually, he got the hint that she wasn't interested. About a month or two later, he reached out to her again and revealed that his girlfriend just had a baby.

So, he went out on a date with another woman while his girlfriend was pregnant. Luckily, Lulu never heard from him again.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Emily Chan
By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026
Emily Chan
Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and a minor in Chinese. During college, she wrote for the university's student-run news outlet and the women's lifestyle magazine on campus. With her educational background and writing experience, she is passionate about using language to connect with people. When she is not writing, you can find Emily on a scenic hike or reading a good book.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

Growing up in a small town can feel stifling, but for one teen, living in a tight-knit community has become an inescapable nightmare, and it's all because of her family.

This 16-year-old girl is an affair baby, and her mom knew she was sleeping with a married man. Her mom and d

Keep Reading

A woman named Air (@heyitsair on TikTok) went on a first date so uncomfortable that I couldn't help but cringe as she kept piling on the details.

Now, Air met the man on a dating app, and they went on their first date to a brewery back in January. He ordered pretzel bites and proceeded to t

Keep Reading

There certainly are many ways to find love out there in the world, but do you think it's creepy for a student to end up marrying their high school teacher?

A woman who goes by @roadkllallig8r on TikTok is talking about how a girl from her high school married their teacher, and there were si

Keep Reading

It's sad enough to find out that your spouse is cheating on you, but then uncovering the crazy amount of credit card debt they went into while straying from the marriage just adds insult to injury.

A woman named Lexx, who goes by @no_limit_lexx on TikTok, is opening up about what her cheati

Keep Reading

If you caught your spouse cheating and had reason to believe their affair partner's child was theirs, would you set about telling the affair partner's unsuspecting spouse?

This 36-year-old woman has a husband, Pete, the same age as her, and they have two kids. Approximately a year ago, she

Keep Reading
Load More

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick