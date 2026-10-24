One night, TikToker Lulu (@lulu.was.here) met a guy at a party. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking. He was very sweet, and they planned to meet up.

However, he did not show up at the agreed-upon time. She texted him, and he said that he was running late because he had to help his sick mother.

He told her that he was going to grab something to eat with his mother. Afterward, they could go to the movies and hang out for the rest of the night. She went to her own mom's house to wait for him to pick her up.

When he finally showed up, he was 45 minutes late. He was wearing a wrinkly shirt covered in cat hair and jeans with paint splatters all over them.

He had told her that he was going to shower before he came, so she didn't understand why he was dressed that way.

She opened the door to his truck and found that it was covered in a layer of dirt and dust. There were CDs, papers, and mustard and ketchup packets in the passenger seat. She shoved them aside and climbed in the vehicle.

"We pull out, and he cannot drive," she said. "He is going around corners without slowing down. He is driving down my dirt road at 60 miles an hour, like you can't do that down my dirt road."

He nearly ran the stop sign at the end of the road. They drove to the next town over, which was only 10 to 15 minutes away. He was hungry, so he stopped at Taco Bell, even though he was supposed to have gotten dinner with his mom.

He went inside, and she thought he was just going to order his food and leave, but after about 15 to 20 minutes, she realized that he was eating inside. She immediately texted her friends to rescue her.

eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple holding the woman's pregnant belly

One of her friends, Jake, pulled up in his truck just as her date walked out of Taco Bell. She got out of the car to meet him. Jake said that her best friend had been in a car accident and was being rushed to the hospital, so they needed to get going right away.

"After getting home and telling my mom everything that had happened, [Jake and I] had a good laugh, and he still jokes with me about it today, about the time he saved me," said Lulu.

The Taco Bell guy continued messaging her. Eventually, he got the hint that she wasn't interested. About a month or two later, he reached out to her again and revealed that his girlfriend just had a baby.

So, he went out on a date with another woman while his girlfriend was pregnant. Luckily, Lulu never heard from him again.

You can view the video on TikTok here.