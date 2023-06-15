She Was The One Who Started Tupperware Parties, And Then She Became An Executive At A Time When Few Women Held This Role

If you have a relative who is old enough to remember living in America during the 1950s, they might have a story about the famous Tupperware parties that revolutionized marketing during that time.

The woman who started it all was Brownie Wise, an innovative saleswoman whose tactics and impact on marketing are long-lasting.

Brownie was born in Georgia in 1913. Her parents divorced when she was younger, and she lived with her mom, a prominent advocate, and organizer for the hat makers’ union. Because her mother was very busy, she was often left in the care of her aunt.

Brownie dropped out of school as a teenager and began working with her mother for the hat makers’ union. When she was only 14, she gave motivational speeches at their rallies.

She met her husband, Robert W. Wise, at the Texas Centennial Exposition in 1936 and married him later that year. Brownie moved to Detroit with Robert, where he worked as a machinist and gave birth to their son Jerry in 1938.

Unfortunately, Robert was very violent toward Brownie, so she divorced him in 1941 and moved to Michigan with their son to live with her mother.

Brownie was a talented writer and wrote columns for The Detroit News under the name Hibiscus. During World War II, she became an executive secretary at Bendix Aviation, an aircraft manufacturer.

When the war ended, Brownie and her mother wanted to make more money, so they began hosting parties to sell for Stanley Home Products. During their fun parties, they demonstrated how each product worked to housewives, making for a more effective sales pitch.

Brownie eventually rose to the top as one of Stanley Home Products’ best salespeople, but the company refused to promote her because she was a woman. That’s when she came across Tupperware.

