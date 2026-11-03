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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 03, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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A woman who goes by @evelinessa on TikTok used to work for a very wealthy family as a nanny. The family employed a lot of people to help care for them, including a private chef, three chauffeurs, and four nannies, one for every child they had, so each child had their very own personal nanny.

What @evelinessa found interesting is that when they had to fly somewhere, they would never fly private; they would only fly commercial in first class.

"I would ask the dad why, and he would be like, 'Ah, too morbid.' Fast forward, I'm still pretty close to the family. I don't see them as much, but I'm still close," @evelinessa explained in her video.

"Nanny dad texts me today and goes, 'That's why.'"

What @evelinessa is referring to is the incident that's been in the news about a Learjet that left Austin and was headed to the Bahamas when it crashed in the middle of a highway in Florida on Sunday, exploding upon impact.

Two crew members and seven passengers passed away in the accident. A tech entrepreneur named Adam Robinson and his family were on board, including his wife, Helen Sharp, their 2-year-old son, Charlie, and their 4-year-old daughter, Emma.

"We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We may find parts of the aircraft some distance away from the actual impact site," Tom Chapman from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said.

People in the comments section on @evelinessa's video had a lot to say about how safe it is to fly private.

"My dad does well, and whenever they had business trips and spouses were invited, my mom would fly with his business partner, and my dad would fly with his business partner's wife. That way, God forbid something happened, an owner of the business survived, and none of the kids lost both parents," one person said.

a private jet Sergii Chernov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a private jet

"My dad flew airplanes in WWII, jets in Korea, and helicopters for an oil company in the 50’S. He told me always fly commercial. Never single-engines and no helicopters," someone else added.

"My former high school teacher used to be a teacher for several super-rich families in Miami. She said that when these families would travel (either flying, driving, or train)...they ALWAYS traveled separately… for the exact same reason," a third person shared.

"I used to be an underwriter, and we’d insure private planes. I agree w/him. Pilots have less experience; they have more freedom to fly in bad weather, and you can’t be certain how well the jets are maintained," another person revealed.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 03, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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