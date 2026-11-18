It's completely reasonable to expect your partner to show a little extra patience when pregnancy knocks you off your feet, especially when you are already managing a busy household solo.

Instead, some men act like a lack of romance during the toughest weeks is an unforgivable crime worth blowing up a marriage over.

This woman has spent the last seven years with her husband, and they have two children who are five and two. She's currently 12 weeks pregnant with their third baby.

Throughout her entire pregnancy so far, her husband hasn't been around due to his job. He has to stay out of town for several days a week, and on the other days, he is required to commute quite far.

They hardly see one another, and when they do, she's grown to hate having him around because he's being so cruel to her.

She's never felt so sick while pregnant before, and she can hardly get off their couch and pick up the house because she doesn't feel good. Due to that, her relationship with her husband has suffered.

"No [romance] for the last two weeks, and my husband has threatened divorce every day. Last night, after he drank, we fought until 3 a.m.," she explained.

"He said this pregnancy was a huge mistake, and then, when I could not will myself to [sleep with him], he said he would 'definitely be cheating' on me."

"My entire first pregnancy was like this, but our relationship got so much better; we got married and had our second child, and that pregnancy was a dream. We have enjoyed each other for the 2.5 years since she was born as well! He never bothered me once and supported me in every way I could have asked."

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman walking down the street

But here she is having a rough time being pregnant and asking him to help her out while not feeling up for any romance, and her husband can't stand her.

I wonder if her husband is already cheating and projecting here. It does seem that he's already creating a narrative. At the very least, he's not really marriage material because he can only be supportive when things are easy, not hard.

She should let him have that divorce he keeps threatening her with.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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