If you found out that your spouse was using a pair of binoculars to watch everyone in the apartments around you get undressed, how would you feel?

This woman says that her husband is a great guy, and he's never given her a reason not to trust him before. They currently live in an apartment located in a city, and they're super close to hotels and various apartment buildings.

"You can easily see inside people's apartments close by, even if you're not trying. Last NYE, he had been drinking, and I caught him on the porch looking through binoculars," she explained.

"I was like [what] are you doing and he acted like it wasn't a big deal. I let him know it is and he needed to stop. He was trashed, so I just let it go, as he has never been creepy or anything. We've been married 25 years. I thought I knew him."

"Anyway, I found out he has continued to do this for an entire year, looking several times a day...more days than not."

Specifically, her husband is watching those people undress in their apartments, but he swears that this isn't something he gets turned on by.

She thinks this is even worse than him cheating on her, because of how creepy this comes across to her. She's so upset by how unnerving this is that she doesn't feel comfortable telling her friends about what her husband does in his free time.

"He doesn't want to get a divorce, but I think I do. He's already found a therapist and has gone to the first appointment. I just don't trust him anymore and wonder what else he's doing or hiding," she continued.

"Of course, he says he's not doing or hiding anything. I feel like if I stay, I'll never be happy, but I'm in a new town with 0 friends here and no support."

MariiaDemchenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man using binoculars

"If this had happened in my old town, I think there would be no option of staying in this. I have been nothing but faithful and a good wife."

If her husband was just people-watching and taking a peek at how people live their lives, like what they're eating for dinner or watching on TV, I wouldn't find that bad.

But since he admitted to her that he's watching people undress, I do find this gross and creepy. If that's enough of a reason for her to no longer want to be with her husband, then she should divorce him.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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