Few things are more frustrating than watching ego get in the way of common sense, especially when a child's health is hanging in the balance.

This doctor was recently going to perform an endoscopic endonasal skull base surgery on a child. With all of the children he sees as patients, he wears a Bugs Bunny skull cap and dinosaur scrubs, as it's comforting to them.

While the 4-year-old did like his work attire, the father of this child was mad about it and made that known.

"I kept getting dirty looks while I was explaining in child-friendly terms how we were going to go through his nostrils and sinuses to extract a tumor near his brainstem. That an ENT specialist will be there and nurses will be there to help too," he said.

"Mom was happy we didn’t have to shave his head or remove [his] skull cap. Dad was just glaring. Surgery scheduled for 8 a.m. the following morning, and Dad hangs back while Mom and child leave my office."

"Dad is very upset at how unprofessional I am. How I dress and how I spoke to his child were unacceptable. He didn’t want me to perform the surgery and wanted to file a complaint."

He informed the dad that while the surgery wasn't something his child had to have in order to save their life immediately, delaying it could cause problems with development or even survival, should the tumor grow.

He has degrees and certificates framed around the walls of his office, which he showed the dad, but the dad only cared about his dinosaur scrubs and how that somehow meant he shouldn't perform the surgery.

"I feel bad for the child, but it’s out of my hands. I try to make scary things less scary for kids and have no intention of changing anything," he added.

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a male doctor

The dad canceled the surgery and signed the forms required to do so. On the bright side, he has off work for part of his morning tomorrow due to this.

The reality is that there's a shortage of pediatric subspecialists where he lives, and these people might not be able to get an appointment for their child's surgery for the next two to eight months.

"The child will most likely be fine, but I took the time to let him know what signs and symptoms to look out for that would make this an acute case. He didn’t listen, but he has the form," he continued.

"I just cannot understand how a parent would make that decision. If I dressed like the clown from IT and scared the [living daylights] out of him, I would understand the response. I don't get humans sometimes; I just don't."

This is the most ridiculous reason ever to cancel a surgery, and it makes sense for him to wear scrubs with characters or motifs a child would recognize and like to help them feel more at ease in a hospital setting, which can be scary.

There's nothing about his scrub choice that is unprofessional. Wearing something fun shows a genuine human side, without casting any doubt on his actual ability to practice medicine.

I wonder if what the dad did would qualify as child endangerment or medical neglect.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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