Her Girlfriend Is Extremely Unmotivated And Refuses To Get Help, So She’s Wondering If It’s Time To End Their Relationship

This 27-year-old woman has been dating her girlfriend, who is 26, for nearly two years. This is her first-ever relationship, and she and her girlfriend immediately hit it off after meeting each other.

So, they moved in together quite quickly once they made it official.

Before they entered a relationship, though, she was extremely motivated and driven to enjoy her time away from work. But, nowadays, she just feels unhappy and depleted with her current situation.

Ever since she and her girlfriend met at a bar, alcohol has been a running theme throughout their relationship.

“I have never been with someone who enjoys drinking so much– even past friends and roommates,” she said.

“I spent much of last summer hungover and tired, and I told myself I would not get to that point this summer, even if my girlfriend does.”

Throughout last year, she also felt like her girlfriend took advantage of her. She received no help with any of the household chores, such as vacuuming, dishes, getting groceries, and general cleaning.

She tried to talk to her girlfriend, too and brought up how her partner needed to pull her own weight on three different occasions.

Yet, after each discussion, her girlfriend would just help for a while before gradually falling off the horse again.

