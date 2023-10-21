A Guy Pressured Her To Dress Up On A Date At A Bowling Alley And Then Criticized Her For Being Short

TikToker Ariel (@arielsimone_xo) had such a bad dating experience with a guy she met on a dating app that she ended up deleting her account afterward.

So, she matched with this guy on an app. He was from New York, and at first, he seemed pretty cool.

They messaged each other for a few days before he asked her on a date. He suggested that they go bowling. She agreed and told him she would meet him at the bowling alley.

But then, he did something really strange. He went onto her social media account, found an old picture of her in high heels and a hat, and sent it to her, asking if she could wear that outfit on their date.

Since that photo of her was taken years ago, Ariel had no idea what had happened to that outfit. She told him that if they were going bowling, she would be more comfortable in some sneakers and jeans.

However, he continued pressuring her to dress up, and they went back and forth for a while. In the end, she declared that she was wearing whatever she wanted.

When she arrived at the bowling alley, she spotted him waiting for her, so she approached him and introduced herself.

He looked her up and down, and the first thing he said to her was that she was really short. Then, he walked away to get some bowling shoes.

Ariel was instantly turned off. She had never had a man complain about her height before. After they found their lane and got situated, he turned to her and told her that he didn’t like the outfit she was wearing. He expected his dates to get all dressed up for him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.