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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 16, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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A woman who goes by @jloloo on TikTok has a friend who tried to play matchmaker and mentioned she wanted to introduce her to a millionaire.

Her friend said this guy was hilarious, kind, and best of all, wealthy. Apparently he had that Texas oil money. Her friend showed her a photo of the guy, and @jloloo noted he wasn't her type.

Her friend said they could all go out together so @jloloo could test the waters. She liked that the guy had a great sense of humor, and she thought she might be able to picture herself with him after spending time with him in person in a group setting.

The millionaire asked her out to dinner on their first official date, and @jloloo agreed. He picked her up, and @jloloo was shocked that he was dressed exactly like Alan from The Hangover.

He had on ugly shorts, flip-flops, and a ratty old T-shirt. She couldn't understand why he would put that on, and @jloloo found it rude for first date attire.

She had gotten dressed to the nines, and the guy complained that his washing machine had broken down, so he had no clean clothes.

The millionaire brought @jloloo to an arcade with $5 pizza, which threw her for a loop, as that didn't sound like going out to dinner to her.

Also, it seemed like a great date spot...if you were a teenager. It was too childish for @jloloo, so she asked if they could pick a new spot.

The millionaire pushed back and said they should play some of the arcade games, and then he would take her elsewhere. As the night went on, @jloloo said she was getting hungry and picked out a sushi restaurant.

man smiling across the table at a woman Anna Kosolapova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man smiling across the table at a woman

They were laughing, chatting, and @jloloo started to get excited about this potentially being the start of something between them.

"Everything is going great until the check comes. All of a sudden, it was crickets. The jokester ran out of jokes real quick. It was so awkward and silent in there," @jloloo explained in her video.

"Literally, you could cut the tension with a knife. No one is talking. When I tell you I almost broke my neck going like this, looking everywhere but the check, ok? I was like, I'm not picking that up."

The millionaire sighed and informed @jloloo that he didn't have enough money on his debit card to pay for their food. He opened up his bank app while sighing heavily.

"So you're telling me this guy invited me out without a dollar to his name? Oh. Right. At this point, I'm just thinking ok you're going to stay here and wash the dishes for all I care. You're paying for this food; I'm not paying," @jloloo said.

The man complained for several more minutes before finally footing the bill. It was then that @jloloo knew she never wanted to see him again.

She has been on dates with men who are broke, and they never made her pay for dinner. Back in his car, the millionaire said that because he drove half an hour to get her and paid for dinner, she should pick him up for their second date and pay for that one.

He was so mad about paying for dinner that it made for an awkward ride home. She just confirmed that she would totally pay for the second date, which made the millionaire less crabby about it. But of course, she had no intention of that.

The millionaire then played a soundtrack of terrible music and tried to kiss @jloloo at the end of the night. She said thank you and went home, and the millionaire texted her to quickly say he had a nice time.

Since she doesn't condone ghosting, @jloloo let the millionaire know that she thought it was strange that he tried to make her pay for a second date with him.

She really thinks she attracts the cheapest guys ever, because this isn't even the last time that happened to her.

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 16, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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