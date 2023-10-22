In 1907, The Crown Jewels Of Ireland Were Discovered To Be Missing From The Dublin Castle, And Whoever Stole Them Pulled Off One Of The Greatest Heists Of All Time

On July 6, 1907, the Irish crown jewels were discovered to be missing from the Dublin Castle, and their whereabouts are still a mystery today. Whoever stole them pulled off one of the greatest heists of all time.

The jewels consisted of a star decorated with Brazilian diamonds and featured an emerald and ruby cross set against a blue enamel background.

There was also a diamond badge and five gold collars elaborately inlaid with jewels. Today, the Irish crown jewels are valued to be about twenty million dollars.

The precious stones are not linked to the monarchy but to the Order of St. Patrick. The order was established in 1783. The jewels were typically worn by the Grand Master of the Order, who was also the Viceroy.

At the time, the Viceroy was none other than Joseph Gordon Campbell. Before the jewels were raided, they had been locked away in the Bedford Tower, which was located in the Office of Arms. This office was responsible for guarding the gems.

The Ulster King of Arms, Sir Arthur Vicars, was in charge of the office and held two keys to the safe the jewels were stored in.

He also was in possession of seven keys to the building. In addition, there was an outdoor patrol of soldiers keeping watch over the area for 24 hours every day.

The timing of the theft might raise some eyebrows. The jewels were stolen right before King Edward VII was to visit and were supposed to be used to swear in a new knight to the Order of St. Patrick.

Vicars was not strict about security at all. The jewels were last seen on June 11, but between then and the time they went missing, there had been several reports of security breaches. For instance, the doors to the building and room where the jewels were housed had been found ajar multiple times.

