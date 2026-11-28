How do you stay genuinely happy for someone else's transformation when it leaves you feeling stuck in your own body?

This woman's 65-year-old mom has been overweight for as long as she can remember, even though her mom would work out frequently and eat healthy foods.

A couple of years ago, her mom packed on the pounds after some circumstances in her life changed, and not for the better. It was just the opposite, in fact. Her mom started hating her body, which made her feel terrible, and she encouraged her mom to try a GLP-1.

Her mom went on one a year ago, and she's currently lost 40 pounds. Her mom looks incredible and is in the best shape ever. She's excited for her, but also incredibly jealous.

"I've been living with her for the last three months, and I've watched her eat ice cream every single day and exercise maybe once or twice in this entire time period," she explained.

"She rarely leaves the house; if I weren't walking the dogs, they wouldn't get walked. I can't imagine a less healthy lifestyle. Once in a while, when I encourage her to go for a walk or work out, she says, 'Yeah, I'm going to!' and then doesn't."

"Meanwhile, I'm at the heaviest weight I've ever been (and I've never really struggled with weight before). I fully take responsibility for the situation that led me here, but I'm now stressing every day about every bite I eat and working out ~5 days a week and not making any progress... while I watch my mom eat ice cream day after day yet WEIGH LESS THAN ME."

She feels like an atrocious daughter for being envious of her mom's weight loss, and it is deeply unfair to her. She can't tell anyone about this, and she knows she wouldn't be so resentful if her mom tried exercising or not eating ice cream every day of her life.

She is just so bitter, and she can't try a GLP-1 herself, as she only recently became overweight at 135 pounds and 5 feet tall. She did speak to her psychiatrist and doctor about trying a GLP-1, as she does battle food noise, but they told her she's not heavy enough to qualify.

o1559kip - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a trench coat on a beach

"Then I went to my mom's primary care doctor, and she said she'd prescribe them if I want, but she recommends not doing that because the food noise will just come back 'with a vengeance' when I stop taking them. She convinced me it's not worth it," she concluded.

Comparison is the thief of joy, isn't it? I think she should go see a registered dietitian or do something to help make progress on her own journey to losing weight, like joining a gym or doing fitness classes online, instead of spending her time being envious of her mom.

If she puts more effort and energy into improving herself and getting closer to her own goals with her body, I think that will help the envy subside. Especially when she gets measurable results that will have her feeling happier.

What advice do you have for her?

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