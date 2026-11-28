You can't exactly force your spouse to stay present for the family you built together, but where do you even begin when your entire future gets upended overnight?

Four weeks ago, this 32-year-old woman's husband shocked her upon confessing that he views them as totally different people and feels their marriage no longer works.

She was worried that he was going through paternal postpartum depression, as he did mention that he didn't have any emotions or feelings for the last six months.

She's been desperately trying to book appointments for her husband with a therapist and doctor to help him, as well as getting his family to support him through this.

Unfortunately, last night he told her that six months ago, he stopped being in love with her, and two months ago, he spiraled into a deep depression over it.

He proceeded to leave their house to go stay with his mom and dad, but only after saying he can't be a decent parent at the moment.

That made her a bit resentful, as she's struggled with postpartum depression and thoughts of not being a good mom, but she didn't choose to run away from their family.

Her husband has been silent since he left, and he hasn't even bothered to check on their daughter or tell her when he will be back to help care for her.

On Tuesday, their daughter celebrated her first birthday, and her plan was to bring her to the aquarium, but her husband refused, and he ruined the day for her, which is a milestone she can't exactly get back.

Spectral-Design - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple smiling and looking at a phone

"Now I’m looking at restarting my life, selling our beautiful home we’ve been renovating, all on a part-time wage, as I won’t be going back to work full time. We also work together, so I will need to quit my job to avoid him," she explained.

"I’m terrified of being alone; I’ve never had to be alone. I struggle with motherhood at times, and I’m so terrified he’s going to be an absent father based on how he’s been acting today."

"If anyone has any words of wisdom, it would truly be appreciated, as I’m spiraling at the thought of my future. It looks so bleak."

Well, she shouldn't quit her job until she has something else to move on to. It seems her husband either doesn't want to be a dad, or might even have another woman in his life, which caused him to leave her and their baby.

It's time to call a lawyer to help her navigate all of this, and she should lean on her family and friends for support.

What do you think she should do?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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