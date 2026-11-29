One weekend, TikToker Erin (@eringibney) was at the bar when she came across some juicy gossip about people she doesn't know.

When she entered the girls' bathroom in the bar, there was a girl crying hysterically, surrounded by three of her friends. She was obviously a bride at her bachelorette party because she was wearing a sash, and she and her friends had on matching outfits.

Erin asked if everything was okay, and the girl said no. She had just discovered that one of her bridesmaids had been hooking up with her future husband. Erin's jaw dropped.

Apparently, the girl found out because she had grabbed the wrong phone. She and this bridesmaid had the same phone case. When they left dinner, she accidentally took the bridesmaid's phone, thinking it was her own.

Upon arriving at the bar, she checked the phone and saw a text message from her future husband saying that he missed her and wished he was with her.

Of course, the bride confronted her friend and bridesmaid. She broke down crying and confessed to the affair. The worst part was that the friend/bridesmaid and the groom were actually second cousins.

"I'm not usually rendered speechless," said Erin. "I have always got something to say. I looked at this girl for five minutes straight, and by the looks that the three girls were passing, the three other bridesmaids consoling her, those girls knew."

"They had the most guilty looks on their faces. So, to that bride, I hope you are not getting married to this man this weekend or whatever weekend your wedding is."

Many TikTok users were just as shocked by the story as Erin. They also shared similar stories about cousin relationships and bridesmaid hookups.

Viacheslav Yakobchuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above are women at a bachelorette party

"I would bet money that the bridesmaid copied her phone case. They always do weird stuff like that because they actually want to be you," pointed out one user.

"As a former hairdresser, I always had every ounce of tea, and I can say for a fact that it is always the cousin. Every time," stated another.

"I was at my best friend's wedding, and I was trying to shoot my shot with this guy. His plus one was his cousin, so I thought no competition. He rejected me hard, and his friends were so confused. I had a feeling he was dating his cousin, so I raised a red flag, and yup, he was. They have been dating for years," commented a third.

"I knew a girl who found out her new husband was hooking up with her bridesmaid. I'm not sure if she found out before the wedding and just went through with it or afterward, but they split up pretty soon after the wedding. But after they split up, her wedding photos were featured in a bridal magazine, and she was on the cover because, I guess, the photographer had submitted the photos," shared a fourth.

You can view the video on TikTok here.