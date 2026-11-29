As a doctor working in the orthopedic unit, Dr. Erin Nance (@littlemissdiagnosed) has seen her fair share of traumatic injuries, but there is one case that still continues to give her the chills every time she thinks about it.

One day, she was covering the trauma bay in the orthopedic unit when she received a page telling her to report to Bay 7. When she arrived, she was immediately struck by the number of specialists already gathered around a patient.

The trauma surgeon, general surgeon, orthopedic surgeon, neurosurgeon, and plastic surgeon were all present. It was clear that whatever awaited her was something catastrophic.

As she leaned over to check out the patient, the sight of him nearly stopped her in her tracks. She realized that he did not have a face.

He was lacking facial features, such as a nose, lips, and ears. Not even his eyes were visible.

She scanned the patient further and noticed that he also had no skin. There was blood everywhere, and she could see his bones and chewed-up muscle. His devastating wounds painted a picture of the ordeal he had been through.

She was overwhelmed and had to step away from the gruesome scene. She pulled one of the trauma interns aside and asked what had happened.

The story was even more disturbing than she had imagined. The intern informed her that the patient was an elderly man who was both blind and mute.

On the day of the incident, he had been visiting his son and stayed at the house while his son and his family went to church. However, they mistakenly left a door open, and their two dogs got inside.

Liudmila Dutko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a female doctor holding a stethoscope

The dogs attacked the man and mauled him alive for over an hour. By the time he was discovered, his body was mangled beyond recognition.

To this day, it is the most haunting and horrifying scene she has ever witnessed during her medical career. Despite the severity of his injuries and the trauma he had endured, the man miraculously survived.

His immense strength and the resilience of the human body are beyond admirable.

You can view the video on TikTok here.