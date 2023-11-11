Gothic Revival Style Is A Way For You To Live Like Royalty, Incorporating Classic Elements Like Stained Glass Windows And Moody Wall Colors To Set A Romantic Vibe

When you think of Goth Revival architecture, visions of tall stone castle-like towers, flying buttresses, high spires, and pointed arched windows might come to mind. These characteristics may sound cold and unwelcoming, not at all fitting with the warm and cozy style you would like to cultivate in your home.

However, there’s more to the style than the features listed above. Gothic Revival architecture can actually evoke the images of peaceful rural life when warmer, simpler details are incorporated to create a more intimate space.

The architectural design was inspired by the ornate churches and other elegantly designed structures from the Middle Ages. While it originated in England, Gothic Revival architecture eventually made its way to the United States, giving rise to the American Gothic style found in mansions, universities, and homes in the countryside.

Some of the key elements of the Gothic Revival style that have remained popular include sprawling asymmetrical floor plans, pointed arched windows, decorative bargeboards, pitched roofs, and stained glass windows.

Goth Revival houses drew inspiration from the open floor plans of medieval Gothic buildings. The interesting, irregular layout of the asymmetrical floor plan was highly favored.

Windows with pointed arches also carried over from the medieval Gothic design. Often, you might see one above the entryway of Gothic Revival homes. Homes may also feature something as bold as stained glass windows. The stained glass helps to add warmth and color, creating balance in a style defined by natural materials like stone and wood.

The bargeboard is the detail that jumps out the most. Bargeboards are the exterior house trim, usually made out of wood and richly decorated with carvings. They emphasized the arches that were so prominent in the Gothic Revival style.

Not only did they serve to elevate the aesthetic by concealing the unappealing exposed end grain on pitched roofs, but they also had a more functional purpose by giving roofs extra strength and protection. Together, all these elements worked to generate a striking, luxurious appearance.

While you may not be able to live in a looming, castle-like house, you can at least bring the Gothic Revival style into the interior of your home. Add patterned wallpaper in vibrant colors to your rooms for a dramatic effect.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.