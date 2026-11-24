If someone's parents pressure them to end a great relationship over hypothetical health scares, should fear really win out over love?

This woman has two friends, a man and a woman, and they're in a committed relationship. This girl's mom was diagnosed seven years ago with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, which is a very rare head and neck cancer.

Right now, her mom has to go through treatment yet again, as the cancer came back. There are additional cancers that run in her mom's side of the family. Her mom's two siblings had cancer, and one sadly passed away at 48 from it.

While it's not clear what other cancers are in this girl's family, leukemia is potentially one of them. Due to the medical history in her family, her boyfriend's loved ones are extremely concerned.

"They are worried that she might have inherited a genetic risk, develop cancer in the future, and that this could affect his life, their marriage, or potentially their future children," she explained.

"It seems that his family considers this medical history serious enough for him to reconsider the relationship or even end it. I can understand parents being concerned about their son’s future, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want to understand the potential medical risks."

"Several cases of cancer within the same family could certainly warrant medical or genetic evaluation. However, as far as we know, the girl has no diagnosis of any hereditary cancer predisposition, and nobody knows whether she carries any genetic mutation."

Additionally, they don't have all of the facts related to every cancer diagnosis in her family. She's struggling to understand if it's reasonable to judge her based on the medical history of her loved ones, especially since she hasn't been diagnosed with anything.

She's curious if it's acceptable to assume this girl is a hazardous partner to have kids with due to things that are totally outside of her control, and cancer she might not even have inherited the genes for.

m-art - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman holding a little white dog

"And if the guy genuinely loves her, should he let this fear and his parents’ pressure determine the future of their relationship?" she asked.

Well, we don't have control over anything if you think about it, and this girl could get hit by a bus and die tomorrow. We can't possibly know what the next 24 hours can bring, because none of us can predict the future.

And then there's the tragic fact that anybody can develop cancer. This guy shouldn't allow his family to pressure him into dumping his girlfriend just because she has loved ones who were diagnosed with cancer. How unfair.

Do you think this guy's family is treating this girl unfairly?

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