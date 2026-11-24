How would you feel if you realized your spouse was willing to compromise on something that really bothered you, but only after you slept with a coworker for revenge?

Six years ago, this 33-year-old woman married her 35-year-old husband, and she rarely sees him due to his work schedule, which requires him to be gone for months at a time.

"Ultimately, it took a toll on us, as I did not want that, and [I] was working full time at home and coming home to nobody," she explained.

"Communication was limited, and no matter what I said, he refused to switch jobs despite in-town being an option. Even though it was the last thing I wanted, I ended the relationship. Told him I wanted a divorce."

"I talked to him and a lawyer about a separation agreement and started working [on] it all. It was horrible. To say he panicked is an understatement. He immediately begged me to stay. Promised to change it, like he had before."

She informed her husband she waited for too long and was no longer interested in being married to him. She proceeded to ignore him unless it was about details related to their separation.

Her husband sent flowers to the house, and she can't remember when he did something like that last. She was still furious with him, despite the gesture.

One evening, she had some drinks and slept with her male coworker, the same man she's been confiding in about the problems in her marriage.

Her husband returned from his work trip earlier than expected, and he said he accepted a new job 30 minutes from their house, so it would be an easy commute and they could spend more time together. Her husband didn't think she was serious about walking away.

Igor Kardasov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a white dress

"But I just crumbled. I never wanted to leave him; I loved him so much. We just had no life together, and I didn't want that. I told him immediately that I had slept with another guy," she added.

"He was devastated but didn't ask many questions said he wanted to stay together. But now, anytime we have an argument, or he's in a bad mood, he calls me a cheater, comments about other men I've been with, [and] looks through my phone, my computer."

"Now I'd never so much as looked at another guy up until that point; now he wants my location turned on. I don't know how to fix this and move forward."

Other aspects of her marriage have been great. Her husband refuses to attend marriage counseling with her, though, and she feels hurt.

She's not trying to excuse her infidelity because she was very much so married when she slept with her coworker, and she obviously still is a wife.

"I just want to do anything to fix this. But part of me does have some anger that I had to tell him I wanted a divorce before seeing change on his end," she continued.

She's obviously so focused on blaming her husband and trying to excuse why she cheated on him that this just won't work. She should do the poor guy a favor and file for divorce so he can move on with his life.

She can't justify her behavior. She threatened her husband and then got revenge on him by sleeping with another man. Not cool, and she shouldn't be shocked this is where she landed.

What advice do you have for her?

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